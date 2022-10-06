Bathurst 1000: Davison tops first practice

Listen to this article

The hour-long session started in mixed conditions, earlier rain making it slippery off the racing line.

The line itself was dry enough, though, Shane van Gisbergen dipping into the mid-2m07s on his first run.

Chaz Mostert shifted the benchmark into the sixes shortly afterwards, the reigning Bathurst champion taking over top spot with a 2m06.311s.

Just after the quarter hour mark van Gisbergen went quicker again, first with a 2m06.008s before he improved to a 2m05.324s.

Not long after that the session was red flagged when Cam Waters went off at the last corner and beached himself in the sand.

Following a quick retrieval of the Tickford Mustang the session resumed, however there was little movement at the front until the final 20 minutes when David Reynolds went fastest courtesy of a 2m05.241s.

At the same time two contenders had moments, van Gisbergen brushing the wall at The Cutting while Anton De Pasquale spun, and made light contact with the wall, at Forrest's Elbow.

With 13 minutes to go Andre Heimgartner, who had been off at the last corner earlier in the session, jumped to the top with a 2m05.132s.

That time lasted five minutes before Davison dived well into the fours with a 2m04.369s.

That time was expected to come under threat in the closing minutes of the session, only for the final runs to be ruined when Jake Kostecki went off at Hell Corner with three minutes to go.

That prompted a red flag, race control opting to declare the session.

"It was good. We didn't know of we'd get dry running today, we didn't expect it,:" said Davison.

"We came here with a fierce Thursday plan and a lot of homework. We just took the chance to back to back some stuff.

"Who knows, we may get another dry run this arvo. We may get some dry running at the end of the race, that might be the next time we run in the dry. So it's critical information."

James Golding was impressively quick in his PremiAir Racing Holden, falling just one hundredth of a second short of Davison's time.

Heimgartner also got into the fours towards the end of the session, the Kiwi left third fastest thanks to a 2m04.650s.

Reynolds failed to improve late in the session and slipped back to fourth followed by Nick Percat and van Gisbergen.

Broc Feeney ended up seventh ahead of De Pasquale, Mostert and Lee Holdsworth.

Practice continues with a dedicated co-driver session at 3:55pm local time.

2022 Bathurst 1000 Practice 1 results