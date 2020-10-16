Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Qualifying in
02 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
By:

Scott McLaughlin set the fastest time in pre-qualifying practice at Bathurst, before smacking the wall on his final run.

The DJR Team Penske ace was a consistent figure at the top of the times, leading the way early with a mid-2m05s before being shuffled down as the likes of Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup improved.

Heading into the final third of the session McLaughlin went quickest again, a 2m04.371s moving him clear of Whincup.

He then looked to go quicker on his final run, going purple in the first sector before locking his rears and hitting the wall in the way into the Elbow.

But while his session ended with his car slowly crabbing its way down Conrod Straight, McLaiughlin still hung on to top spot, nobody able to beat that earlier time.

"I just ballsed up the downshift," said McLaughlin.

"You're using the engine braking so much that as soon as you miss one, you're out of the groove. That's all I did. I tried to half recover it, but as soon as it plucked the bottom arm out I was a bit of a passenger.

"The car is super racey. It felt mega. I was six-tenths up going into that part of the track and I've got a 4.4s on the dash..."

Bryce Fullwood ended up an impressive second, just days after signing a new contract with Walkinshaw Andretti United, followed by Tickford pair Lee Holdsworth and Cam Waters.

Whincup slipped back to fifth after not improving at the end, with his teammate Shane van Gisbergen sixth, Chaz Mostert seventh and Alex Davison the surprise of the session in eighth in his Team Sydney Holden.

Next up is qualifying, which will determine who makes the Top 10 Shootout and locks in grid positions 11-25.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia Tim Slade
2'04.371
2 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Kurt Kostecki
2'04.484 0.113 0.113
3 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Michael Caruso
2'04.529 0.158 0.045
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Will Davison
2'04.543 0.172 0.013
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
2'04.628 0.256 0.084
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
2'04.679 0.307 0.051
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Warren Luff
2'04.758 0.386 0.079
8 19 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Jonathon Webb
2'04.807 0.435 0.049
9 44 Australia James Courtney
Broc Feeney
2'04.854 0.482 0.046
10 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Dean Fiore
2'04.930 0.559 0.076
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Thomas Randle
2'04.943 0.572 0.012
12 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia James Moffat
2'05.159 0.787 0.215
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Brodie Kostecki
2'05.231 0.859 0.072
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Dylan O'Keeffe
2'05.291 0.919 0.060
15 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jordan Boys
2'05.432 1.060 0.141
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto
2'05.487 1.116 0.055
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood
2'05.561 1.190 0.074
18 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Zane Goddard
2'05.597 1.225 0.035
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia James Golding
2'05.819 1.447 0.221
20 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Will Brown
2'05.870 1.498 0.051
21 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Tim Blanchard
2'06.317 1.945 0.447
22 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia David Russell
2'06.591 2.220 0.274
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Jack Perkins
2'06.763 2.392 0.172
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Australia Steven Owen
2'06.806 2.434 0.042
25 40 Tyler Everingham
Jayden Ojeda
2'06.909 2.537 0.103
View full results
Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

Previous article

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

Next article

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

CRA: Johnny Jenkins to compete in 2006
Stock car Stock car / News

CRA: Johnny Jenkins to compete in 2006

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Baja 2000 overall Car/Truck final results
Score Score / News

Baja 2000 overall Car/Truck final results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Trending

1
WEC

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed

2
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

3
Supercars

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

4
Stock car

CRA: Johnny Jenkins to compete in 2006

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission
Supercars

Erebus boss joins Supercars commission

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Davison keeps #6 Mustang on top

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change
Supercars

Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.