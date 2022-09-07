Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived Next / Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start

The Bathurst 1000 will return to a morning start time this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start
Listen to this article

The start of the Supercars enduro was pushed back to a latest ever 12:15pm local time last year in a bid to push the finish into a prime time TV window.

However for the 2022 running of the Great Race the start has been brought forward a full hour to a more traditional 11:15am local time.

That's the earliest scheduled start time since 2018, although the the 2020 race ended up starting at 11am after it was brought forward due to a forecast of severe storms and rain.

Supercars action will be spread across all four days of the 2022 Bathurst 1000 event, starting with two practice sessions, one for all drivers and one restricted to co-drivers, on the Thursday.

There are two more all-in practice sessions on Friday before the Top 10 Shootout berths, and grid positions 11-28, are settled by qualifying on Friday evening.

Saturday will feature two more practice sessions (one restricted to co-drivers) before the Shootout to determine pole.

There is then a 20-minute warm-up on Sunday morning followed by the Great Race.

2022 Bathurst 1000 schedule

All times AEDT (GMT +11)

Thursday October 6

7:25-7:45 Heritage Revival – Practice 1
7:55-8:15 V8 SuperUtes – Practice
8:25-8:45 Toyota 86 – Practice 1
8:55-9:45 Carrera Cup – Practice
10:00-10:40 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
11:00-12:00 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)
13:05-13:25 Heritage Revival – Practice 2
13:35-13:55 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
14:05-14:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2
14:40-15:20 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
15:30-15:50 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration
15:55-16:55 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)
17:10-17:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
17:40-18:00 Heritage Revival – Qualifying

Friday, October 7

7:50-8:10 Toyota 86 – Qualifying
8:20-8:40 Heritage Revival – Race 1
8:50-9:10 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
9:20-9:55 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying
10:10-11:10 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)
11:10-11:30 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration
12:30-12:50 Toyota 86 – Race 1
13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)
14:15-14:55 Carrera Cup – Race 1
15:25-15:40 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
16:15-16:55 Supercars – Qualifying
17:00-17:20 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration
17:25-17:45 Heritage Revival – Race 2

Saturday, October 8

8:10-8:30 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
8:50-9:25 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying
9:40-10:15 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration
10:20-11:20 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers)
11:40-12:00 Heritage Revival – Race 3
13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 6 (all drivers)
14:20-14:40 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
14:50-15:10 Toyota 86 – Race 2
15:20-15:45 Carrera Cup – Race 2
16:00-16:45 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
17:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday, October 9

7:25-7:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4
8:00-8:20 Supercars – Warm Up
8:40-9:00 Supercars – Drivers Parade
9:05-9:25 Toyota 86 – Race 3
9:40-10:05 Carrera Cup – Race 3
11:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000

shares
comments
Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
Previous article

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
Next article

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Masi named on SA Motorsport Board Adelaide
Supercars

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Supercars

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board
Supercars Supercars

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been officially named as part of the revived South Australia Motorsport Board.

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars

Lee Holdsworth says the celebration for his 500th Supercars race is what prompted his unexpected retirement.

Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start

The Bathurst 1000 will return to a morning start time this year.

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
NASCAR NASCAR

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo that won the last NASCAR race in Australia has been restored to its former glory.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.