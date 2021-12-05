Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama
Supercars / Bathurst II Race report

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

By:

Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth combined to take a dominant Bathurst 1000 win for Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

The pair were sublime across the the 161-lap journey, a tyre scare in the first half of the race, and a dicey moment battling the Triple Eight cars in the second, the only hints of trouble for the #25 WAU Holden.

In the end the car had unbeatable pace, Mostert able to hold off reigning Great Race winner Shane van Gisbergen in a straight fight across the last two stints.

Mostert is now a two-time Great Race winner, this latest triumph joining his remarkable 2014 crown.

For Holdsworth this is a maiden Bathurst 1000 victory, his fourth career race win and first win since 2014. 

It's Walkinshaw Andretti United's eighth Bathurst 1000 win and first since Garth Tander and Nick Percat in 2011.

Read Also:

Holdsworth led into the second half of the race before pitting on Lap 92 to kick off his final stint of the race.

That left James Moffat leading Garth Tander, the pair running nose-to-tail until Lap 99 when Moffat pitted to hand over to Cam Waters.

Tander did likewise to give Shane van Gisbergen the #888 Holden a lap later as Holdsworth filtered back into the lead of the race.

Five laps later the safety car made its second appearance of the race for the most bizarre of reasons – an echidna on the circuit.

Holdsworth used that opportunity to pit and hand over to Mostert, who resumed behind van Gisbergen behind the safety car.

Jamie Whincup wound up third in the queue, which led to some fascinating formation flying from the Triple Eight cars a lap after the restart.

Mostert tried to round up van Gisbergen into Griffins, the Kiwi instead hanging Mostert wide so that Whincup could sneak through at the Cutting.

Anton De Pasquale followed Whincup through, while Brodie Kostecki pulled an incredible move inside Cam Waters on the way to the Metal Grate for fifth.

Mostert got back into third on Lap 112 by passing De Pasquale into Murray's, right before the safety car was called again when Jayden Ojeda hit the wall.

That prompted a wave of stops, Whincup the big loser as he had to stack behind van Gisbergen. 

Mostert, meanwhile, was the big winner as he short-filled to jump van Gisbergen.

The #25 was behind and out-of-sync David Reynolds for the restart but was able to quickly charge back into the lead.

On Lap 121 the safety car made its fourth appearance when Jake Kostecki hit the wall at the Elbow.

The race went green again on Lap 125, Mostert leading van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki in what had boiled down to a straight fight to the flag.

Mostert did his best to bolt in the laps that followed, lowering the fastest lap several times as he built a gap of 2.5s over van Gisbergen.

The gap was more like five seconds by the time Mostert came in for his final stop of the race on Lap 138.

Van Gisbergen followed suit a lap later, almost clouting the wall on the way into the lane. He re-joined behind Mostert, as Waters jumped Kostecki out of the lane.

On Lap 140 the safety car was called for a fifth time when De Pasquale rolled to a stop in the Cutting with a suspected driveline issue. 

The race went green on Lap 142 but only briefly, Broc Feeney – who was running an impressive ninth – smacking the wall at Sulman Park. 

That sparked safety car number six before the next restart on Lap 145.

Once again Mostert had the pace to gap van Gisbergen, who looked as if he was going to have to settle for second.

That was until the Kiwi's right-front tyre delaminated seven laps from home, van Gisbergen sinking through the field as he limped back to the pits.

His slow run across the top led to a hairy moment for Kostecki, who tagged the wall at McPhillamy Park as he swept past van Gisbergen for third.

All of that was great news to Mostert, who was left nearly four seconds down the road from Waters as he cruised to victory.

Waters and James Moffat finished second despite a fuel consumption scare due to a faulty sensor in the final stint.

Kostecki and David Russell were third, as Whincup and Craig Lowndes grabbed fourth in what is Whincup's final race as a full-time driver.

Bryce Fullwood and Warren Luff finished a fine fifth to cap off an incredible day for Walkinshaw Andretti United ahead of Nick Percat and Dale Wood.

James Courtney and Thomas Randle finished a remarkable seventh after a neat recovery from Randle being beach in the Hell Corner sand trap early in the race. 

Todd Hazelwood/Dean Fiore, Tim Slade/Tim Blanchard and Will Davison/Alex Davison rounded out the Top 10.

Van Gisbergen and Tander were classified 18th. 

Bathurst 1000 - Race results:

Race results to follow

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama

Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame
Supercars

Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record

Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title

Mostert technical breach explained Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert technical breach explained

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Supercars

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama

Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame
Supercars Supercars

Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame

Supercars unveils 2022 calendar
Supercars Supercars

Supercars unveils 2022 calendar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.