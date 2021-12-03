Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace

The Tickford driver, who was fastest in yesterday's opening practice session, left his run late in this morning's all-driver hit-out.

Having taken over from co-driver James Moffat, who was in the car for the early running, Waters charged to the top with a 2m04.738s in his Monster Mustang.

That left him a quarter of a second ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, who had become the first driver into the fours for the weekend with a 2m04.982s in the final third of the session.

Chaz Mostert kept his strong run going with the third fastest time, the Walkinshaw ace also dipping into the fours with a 2m04.994s.

Jamie Whincup was fourth quickest in the #88 Holden while Anton De Pasquale, one of the pre-race favourites, showed his hand for the first time this weekend with a 2m05.041s.

James Courtney was sixth fastest ahead of early pacesetter Brodie Kostecki. The Erebus team basically ran out of sync with the #99, Kostecki in the car early in the session before handing over to co-driver David Russell towards the end.

Jack Le Brocq capped off a solid morning for Tickford with the eighth fastest time ahead of Will Davison and Tim Slade.

The #96 Brad Jones Racing entry, meanwhile, was back on track following its overnight rebuild after Chris Pither's Practice 2 crash.

Pither and Macauley Jones ended the session 26th and last.

There is a fourth hour-long practice session a 1:30pm local time today before qualifying takes place at 4:35pm.