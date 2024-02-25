All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Supercars Bathurst 500
Race report

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Triple Eight Race Engineering scored its second win of the opening Supercars weekend, with new driver Will Brown taking the victory on Sunday at Bathurst

Upd:
Will Brown, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Will Brown, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Edge Photographics

Brown and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert played a game of cat and mouse during most of the 40 lap race, Mostert cementing his early lead while Brown played the long game, setting up a shorter second pitstop to seize the lead with 10 laps to go. He went on to win by 1.55s.

“It means a lot, the first round with the new team,” said Brown after the race.

“I had Chaz pushing me along but I was able to save the tyres and get through to the end. I was glad to get out in front of him, he was so quick down the hill.”

Mostert was disappointed but philosophical after two podium results.

“I am a little bit gutted, I knew I had about two seconds lead and I locked a wheel at the Chase,” said Mostert, who was in his first weekend of working with the new race engineer in Sam Scaffidi.

“But if you told me I could have had two podiums, I would have taken it. That is all I had in the end.”

Third was Saturday race winner Broc Feeney, who started from pole position but whose winning hopes were dealt a blow when he received a five-second pitlane penalty after a clash with James Golding on the opening lap.

Feeney, who was just 1.1s from second place after 40 laps, was apologetic over the early race clash.

“Unfortunately, apologies to him. There was a gap there and I went for it,” said Feeney, who lamented his bad starts in both races.

“A great weekend overall for the team. They [the starts] have been a shocker for us unfortunately, our qualifying pace is great. Hopefully we can improve that for the future.”

The first critical moment in the battle between the top three came in qualifying. Feeney took pole in the Top 10 Shootout, 0.09s ahead of Mostert, Brown and James Golding. At the start, from the racing line side of the track, Mostert and Golding bolted away while the Red Bull cars struggled.

But Mostert was hampered at his second stop. The intended front-right wheel would not go on and the WAU crew grabbed a used, backup tyre. That lost two seconds and when he resumed, Brown (who took eight litres less fuel at his stop) was in front of him.

There was a great battle outside the top three, Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle holding out a recovering Golding and David Reynolds, who performed miracles to make the Top 10 Shootout in a single lap in the Team18 Camaro. Golding did well to recover to fifth after dropping to eighth after the clash with Feeney.

Behind came the Grove Racing Mustang Matt Payne, whose progress was aided by an early pitstop, and Jack Le Brocq’s Erebus Chevrolet. Nick Percat (Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet) and Will Davison (Dick Johnson Racing Mustang) rounded out the top 10.

Once again it was a tough raceday for Cameron Waters, who qualified 18th and finished 16th in Tickford Racing’s Ford Mustang.

After the opening two races Brown leads the points with 288 from Feeney on 279 and Mostert on 267. With 567 points Triple Eight leads the teams' points by 201 from Grove Racing, meaning that the Red Bull cars will take over the first garage in the next round under Supercars’ controversial new ‘Live’ pitlane.

The Supercars teams will reconvene in four weeks’ time at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit in Melbourne on 21-24 March.

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

1:27'19.156

150
2 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 40

+1.553

1:27'20.709

1.553 138
3
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+2.730

1:27'21.886

1.177 129
4 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 40

+22.683

1:27'41.839

19.953 120
5 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+24.041

1:27'43.197

1.358 111
6 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+26.271

1:27'45.427

2.230 102
7
M. Payne Grove Racing
Ford Mustang GT 40

+27.357

1:27'46.513

1.086 96
8 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+34.917

1:27'54.073

7.560 90
9 Australia N. Percat Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+35.249

1:27'54.405

0.332 84
10 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 40

+42.616

1:28'01.772

7.367 78
11 New Zealand R. Stanaway Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT 40

+42.884

1:28'02.040

0.268 72
12 Australia B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+43.629

1:28'02.785

0.745 69
13 Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+45.432

1:28'04.588

1.803 66
14 Australia M. Winterbottom Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+46.286

1:28'05.442

0.854 63
15 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 40

+56.112

1:28'15.268

9.826 60
16 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 40

+58.016

1:28'17.172

1.904 57
17 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+1'00.425

1:28'19.581

2.409 54
18 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+1'00.595

1:28'19.751

0.170 51
19 Australia J. Courtney Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 40

+1'11.779

1:28'30.935

11.184 48
20 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+1'11.926

1:28'31.082

0.147 45
21 Australia J. Evans Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 40

+2'13.319

1:29'32.475

1'01.393 42
22
A. Love Blanchard Racing Team
Ford Mustang GT 37

+3 Laps

1:28'43.868

3 Laps 39
23
C. Hill Matt Stone Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 31

+9 Laps

1:27'40.032

6 Laps 36
R. Wood Walkinshaw Andretti United
Ford Mustang GT 7

Retirement
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Bathurst 500: Feeney leads Triple Eight 1-2 in Supercars opener

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
F2 FIA F2
Bahrain

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks

Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks

Haas F1 car no longer plagued by “nasty” characteristics

Haas F1 car no longer plagued by “nasty” characteristics

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Haas F1 car no longer plagued by “nasty” characteristics Haas F1 car no longer plagued by “nasty” characteristics

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a “good problem to have”

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a “good problem to have”

F1 Formula 1

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a “good problem to have” Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a “good problem to have”

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA