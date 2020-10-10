Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner
By:

Supercars is expected to crown its Barry Sheene Medal winner on the podium after the Bathurst 1000.

The category's Best and Fairest prize is traditionally presented at the Gala Awards, the Monday night after the final round of the season.

However, with Australia's strict COVID-19 protocols putting the brakes on mass gatherings, there are plans for the medal winner to instead be crowned on the Bathurst podium as part of the Great Race celebrations.

Motorsport.com understands all drivers will be required to be present for the podium process, with the top three pairs from the race itself, the series champion and the Barry Sheene Medal winner all to be formally recognised.

Voted by a media panel, the Barry Sheene Medal recognises sportsmanship, leadership, fan appeal and media prowess.

Craig Lowndes holds the record for the most wins with five, while Scott McLaughlin, David Reynolds and Jamie Whincup are locked in second with two apiece.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

