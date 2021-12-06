Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams

Queensland-based team, supplier and series personnel were facing a two-week quarantine to get home from last weekend's Bathurst 1000 due to the border with New South Wales still being closed.

But that now won't be necessary thanks to an expedited re-opening plan announced today by Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Full vaccinated arrivals from hotspots will be welcome from December 13 onwards, providing they test negative to COVID-19 within the 72 hours before crossing the border.

They will then need to be tested again five days after arriving but will not need to quarantine or isolate.

That means the affected staff will be able to avoid any formal quarantine.

Instead they are set to spend the next week living free in New South Wales (or any place open to NSW) before returning home once the border opens.

A quick resolution to the border rules will be welcomed by the Queenslanders, with concerns about starting any formal quarantine procedures without clarity on whether they could be ended early if the border opens.

Queensland is expected to hit the critical 80 per cent double vaccination rate at some point this week.

Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney are either wholly or partly (in the case of Team Sydney) based in Queensland.

There are also drivers like Nick Percat and James Courtney who drove for teams based elsewhere but live in Queensland.

Supercars' own Motorsport Department is also based on the Gold Coast.