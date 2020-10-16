Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole
By:

Lee Holdsworth will run last in tomorrow's Top 10 Shootout at Bathurst after topping qualifying at Mount Panorama.

The Tickford driver timed his run to perfection, squeezing his lap right in between a mid-session red flag and a late shower of rain.

The stoppage was courtesy of Jake Kostecki firing into the wall on the way down the hill, coming right as Jamie Whincup has just gone quickest with a 2m04.266s.

Conditions actually improved as the Kostecki car was cleared, increasing cloud cover setting up a fascinating 20-minute showdown for a spot in tomorrow's Shootout.

McLaughlin swiftly lowered the benchmark to a 2m04.103s, before Shane van Gisbergen went quicker again with a 2m04.035s.

The Kiwi was then trumped by Holdsworth's 2m04.024s.

That time wasn't immediately safe, coming with plenty of time for a final run as conditions continued to cool.

But right as a number of contenders went out for one last crack the heavens opened, a burst of rain at the top of the Mountain sealing provisional pole for Holdsworth and co-driver Michael Caruso.

"I've still got the Shootout tomorrow, but this is my first provisional pole at Bathurst," said Holdsworth. 

"We'll string it all together tomorrow and worry about Sunday on Sunday. I can't say enough how much [Michael] Caruso has helped me with the car this weekend."

Van Gisbergen finished up second, the gap just 0.01s, while McLaughlin finished up third, disappointed that he didn't get his final run in.

"I was rubbing my hands together, like 'let's go'," he said. "I got to McPhillamy and it was bucketing down. I went over the hill and it was loose on the slicks, so I said 'nah boys, we'll bring it in'. 

"We'll have another crack tomorrow in the Shootout."

Cam Waters and Whincup finished up fourth and fifth, followed by Fabian Coulthard, Anton De Pasquale and Chaz Mostert – the latter battling a suspected coil pack issue during the session.

James Courtney was ninth fastest, while Nick Percat snuck into the Shootout with 10th despite setting his lap without a functioning shift-cut.

Bryce Fullwood was the man left on the bubble, the rookie set to start the Great Race from 11th, as the likes of David Reynolds (13th), Andre Heimgartner (14th), Mark Winterbottom (18th) and Rick Kelly (19th) all missed out on a Shootout berth.

Bathurst 1000: Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Michael Caruso
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.024
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.035 0.010
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.103 0.079
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.105 0.081
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.266 0.241
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.281 0.257
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.466 0.442
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.493 0.469
9 44 Australia James Courtney
Broc Feeney
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.548 0.524
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Thomas Randle
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.553 0.529
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.605 0.580
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.632 0.607
13 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.673 0.648
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Dylan O'Keeffe
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.853 0.828
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.905 0.881
16 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.972 0.948
17 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Tim Blanchard
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.037 1.013
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.173 1.148
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.259 1.234
20 19 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Jonathon Webb
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.332 1.307
21 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.414 1.389
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.349 2.325
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Australia Steven Owen
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.353 2.329
24 40 Tyler Everingham
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.681 2.657
25 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 2'15.154 11.129
View full results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

