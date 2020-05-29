Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule

The second-tier series staged its opener at the Adelaide 500 back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic brought all Aussie motor racing to a halt.

With Supercars having locked in its revised 2020 schedule for the main game, it's now decided which rounds will feature Super2 as well.

The plan is for the season to resume at Winton in mid-July, followed by rounds at The Bend in September, Bathurst in October and Sandown in December.

Those rounds going ahead will hinge on how coronavirus restrictions evolve across the second half of the year.

Bathurst and Sandown were on the initial six-round Super2 schedule, which was also set to visit Symmons Plains, Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park.

Motorsport.com understands talks regarding a merger between Super2 and the V8 Touring Car Series have also been revived.

The concept of a merged field was evaluated for 2020, after V8TC – which caters for pre-Car of the Future, un-homologated cars – ran under the Super3 banner in 2019.

While a deal couldn't be struck first time around and the V8TC branding was restored, sources have suggested the idea is back on the table.

Related video