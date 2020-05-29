Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule

shares
comments
Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule
By:
May 29, 2020, 6:10 AM

Supercars is closing in on a revised five-round 2020 schedule for its Super2 series.

The second-tier series staged its opener at the Adelaide 500 back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic brought all Aussie motor racing to a halt.

With Supercars having locked in its revised 2020 schedule for the main game, it's now decided which rounds will feature Super2 as well.

The plan is for the season to resume at Winton in mid-July, followed by rounds at The Bend in September, Bathurst in October and Sandown in December.

Those rounds going ahead will hinge on how coronavirus restrictions evolve across the second half of the year.

Bathurst and Sandown were on the initial six-round Super2 schedule, which was also set to visit Symmons Plains, Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park.

Motorsport.com understands talks regarding a merger between Super2 and the V8 Touring Car Series have also been revived.

The concept of a merged field was evaluated for 2020, after V8TC – which caters for pre-Car of the Future, un-homologated cars – ran under the Super3 banner in 2019.

While a deal couldn't be struck first time around and the V8TC branding was restored, sources have suggested the idea is back on the table.

Related video

Next article
Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

Previous article

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports to change car numbers for 2018 season

2
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano is no stranger to confrontation

3
MotoGP

Redding: Aprilia was like an "empty void" in 2018

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

5
Formula 1

Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule
VASC

Bathurst on revised 2020 Super2 schedule

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Brazil spoils
eSpt

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Brazil spoils

Van Gisbergen wins Phillip Island thriller
eSpt

Van Gisbergen wins Phillip Island thriller

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 8 schedule
eSpt

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 8 schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.