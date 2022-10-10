Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst Breaking news

Bathurst smash prompts $10,000 fine

Zane Goddard has been fined $10,000 for triggering a crash that took himself and two other cars out of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst smash prompts $10,000 fine
Goddard out-braked himself into The Chase while battling Greg Murphy on the fifth lap, and first full green lap, of Sunday's Great Race.

After firing off the road he rejoined across the corner at speed, collecting Matt Campbell's Grove Mustang and Dale Wood's Brad Jones Racing Commodore in the process.

The impact took all three cars out on the spot, Goddard quickly labelling the incident 'unacceptable' while Wood's primary driver Andre Heimgartner lambasted the 'loser' driving standards.

Goddard has since been found guilty of an unsafe re-join and slapped with a $10,000 fine, half of which is suspended until the end of next year.

"Following a post-race DRD investigation into the incident where car 5 re-joined the race track at Turn 22 on Lap 5 and collided with two other cars, and an admission by the driver of car 5, Zane Goddard, of a breach of Schedule B2, Article 3.3.2 (should a car leave the race track for any reason, the driver may re-join, however this may only be done when it is safe to do so), the stewards imposed a fine of $10,000, $5000 of which is suspended until 31/12/23, pending no further breach of Schedule B2, Article 3.3.2," read the stewards report.

