Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst Super2 details emerge

Bathurst Super2 details emerge
By:

Super2 will contest two races, classed as a single round, for its revived appearance at the Bathurst 1000.

It's been an on-again, off-again affair for the second-tier series at Bathurst, Supercars initially looking at a double-header round at Mount Panorama before axing the category entirely late last week.

Competitor feedback then led to a change of heart, Supercars confirming today that Super2 will feature on the Bathurst 1000 undercard after all.

Motorsport.com has since learned that it will be a single round, not a double-header, bringing the total number of rounds for the 2020 season so far to three.

There will, however, be two races at Bathurst with the combined length expected to be around 250 kilometres.

In recent years there's been a single 250-kilometre mini enduro.

The field will be split between the Super2 and Super3 classes, with around 15 entries committing as part of the expression of interest survey undertaken by Supercars earlier this week.

The three main Super2 title contenders – Thomas Randle, Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki – all drive for Victoria-based teams, which will need to quarantine staff if they choose to travel to New South Wales.

What's still unclear is whether or not this will be the final Super2/Super3 round of the season, with plans for a standalone round at Sydney Motorsport Park not yet formally scrapped.

Either way, Motorsport Australia has given its blessing for a Super2 champion to be crowned.

"Motorsport Australia can confirm a 2020 Super2 series winner will be crowned at the conclusion of this year's season," read a statement provided to Motorsport.com.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

