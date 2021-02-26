Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

The Ford squad's new recruit made the most of a frantic end to the 20-minute session, charging to the top of the times with a 2m04.425s on his final run.

That was good enough to put him 0.1s clear of session-long pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen to ensure he'll run last in the Top 10 Shootout.

"It's only the fifth new tyre run I've done in this thing," said the ex-Erebus man.

"I'm learning, learning, learning. We were struggling a bit yesterday but we put in a big effort over night. The car was a bit more to my liking. We chipped away at it as the session went on, went aggressive with it, and here we are."

Cam Waters fell 0.04s short of van Gisbergen to finish the session third fastest ahead of practice pacesetter Chaz Mostert.

There were some slightly unexpected Shootout contenders next in line, Tim Slade driving for the brand new Blanchard Racing Team and rookie Brodie Kostecki in the Erebus entry fifth and sixth fastest respectively.

Booking a spot in the single-lap berth came as a surprise to Kostecki, who said it was a sweet reward for an Erebus team pulled an all-nighter repairing Will Brown's crashed car.

"I'm pretty shocked," he said. "I'm really stoked for the guys, they worked really hard on Will's car."

Will Davison made it two DJR cars in the Shootout with the seventh quickest time ahead of Scott Pye, Jamie Whincup and Mark Winterbottom.

James Courtney ended up on the wrong side of the Shootout bubble, the Tickford driver falling 0.01s short of the final spot in the Top 10.

Both Kelly Grove Racing drivers missed the Shootout, as did all four of the Brad Jones Racing entries.

BJR driver Nick Percat didn't get a proper shot at making it through, though, his car rolling to a stop with an electrical issue early in the session.

"Our goal this year was to have no reliability issues, and here we are," he said. "It's an electrical issue. As I came down Conrod it dropped to six cylinders, then four, then three, then shut off."