Bathurst Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

Yesterday's race winner came out one top of a tight battle for provisional pole against Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters.

All three had their moment on top as times tumbled into the 2m04s, van Gisbergen landing the hammer blow at the flag with a 2m04.576s.

That left him 0.08s clear of Mostert and 0.09s ahead of Waters to set up what should be an intriguing single-lap dash for pole.

Anton De Pasquale, who crashed out of his debut race for Dick Johnson Racing yesterday, recovered well to edge teammate Will Davison for fourth.

Mark Winterbottom was sixth quickest, as James Courtney booked his first Shootout slot of the weekend with the seventh-best time.

It was a wild end to the session for Jamie Whincup, who was bundled out of the Top 10 in the closing stages of the session only to sneak back in right at the flag.

However he was still perplexed by the seven-tenths gap to teammate van Gisbergen.

"I started the last lap knowing my time wasn't good enough, so I had to go hard on the last lap – which I did," he said.

"I think we de-tuned the car today, it's not as good. I was pushing hard over the top to get the most out of it, but seven-tenths, it's not good enough."

Kelly Grove Racing pair David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Shootout field in ninth and 10th respectively.