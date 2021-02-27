Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Supercars / Bathurst / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: Waters takes Race 1 pole

By:

Cam Waters bagged the first pole position of the 2021 Supercars season at Mount Panorama.

shares
comments
Bathurst Supercars: Waters takes Race 1 pole

The Tickford ace ran third-last in the Top 10 Shootout, edging Tim Slade with a 2m05.598s.

He then profited from a scruffy lap from Shane van Gisbergen and a mistake from provisional pole-sitter Anton De Pasquale at Skyline to end up on pole.

It's Waters' second consecutive pole at Mount Panorama, after he topped the Shootout for the Bathurst 1000 last October.

"I'm absolutely pumped," he said. "It's an awesome way to start the year.

"The car rolled out really good in practice and we've just been fine tuning it to get it a bit nicer. [The track] was pretty sketchy then, nice and slippery. I'm pumped to be starting off pole here again."

Slade was the feel-good story of the session, a front-row start a remarkable result for the brand new single-car Blanchard Racing Team.

It also comes after Slade spent the 2020 season on the sidelines after parting ways with Brad Jones Racing after a tough 2019.

"It's been an awesome weekend up to this point," said Slade.

"The guys have done a phenomenal amount of work in a short period of time. We didn't have any employees until the start of November, no workshop, nothing. It's awesome to be a part of.

"I think that was a pole car, there's a little bit more in me in a couple of areas. I'm looking forward to the race this afternoon."

Read Also:

Van Gisbergen ended up third as De Pasquale slipped back to fourth after taking a wild ride through the dirt at Skyline.

"Just pushing the limits," said DJR's new recruit of the hair-raising excursion. "Once you go in the dirt there's not much you can do, you just go for the ride. [The lap] was nothing amazing. We'll see how we go this afternoon."

De Pasquale's teammate Will Davison picked up a couple of spots from qualifying to end up fifth, despite brushing the wall at Turn 2, while Chaz Mostert was left disappointed with set-up changes before the Shootout as he qualified sixth.

Jamie Whincup and rookie Brodie Kostecki will share the fourth row, ahead of Team 18 pair Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.598
2 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.705 0.107 0.107
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.760 0.162 0.055
4 100 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.779 0.181 0.018
5 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.007 0.409 0.228
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.044 0.446 0.036
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.116 0.518 0.071
8 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.181 0.583 0.065
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.567 0.969 0.385
10 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.947 1.349 0.380
View full results
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Previous article

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
WRC

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies, aged 78

55min
2
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season

10h
3
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: O’Ward "one of the quickest" in the world

6h
4
Supercars

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
Bathurst Supercars: Waters takes Race 1 pole
Supercars

Bathurst Supercars: Waters takes Race 1 pole

52m
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

3h
Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Supercars

Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

4h
Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2
Supercars

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2

8h
Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps
Supercars

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

14h
Latest videos
Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
15h

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole Bathurst
Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2
Supercars / Breaking news

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
3h
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies, aged 78
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies, aged 78

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season

Rosenqvist: O’Ward "one of the quickest" in the world
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist: O’Ward "one of the quickest" in the world

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic number, livery for T8 Super2 young gun

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

BUSCH: 1998 Team line up
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: 1998 Team line up

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt and Peter Max Combine for Colorful Weekend
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt and Peter Max Combine for Colorful Weekend

Latest news

Bathurst Supercars: Waters takes Race 1 pole
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: Waters takes Race 1 pole

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mustang, ZB Commodore to join Super2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.