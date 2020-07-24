Supercars
Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Commentary

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

shares
comments
Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Jul 24, 2020, 2:31 AM

Below the Bonnet is a light-hearted take on the latest Supercars news with drivers David Reynolds and Michael Caruso and Motorsport.com journalist Andrew van Leeuwen.

Check out the latest episode of Below the Bonnet with Supercars drivers David Reynolds and Michael Caruso and Motorsport.com journalist Andrew van Leeuwen.

The boys weigh in on the controversial new tyre rules and break down all the action from Sydney Motorsport Park.

Reynolds also details his dramatic border run, from Victoria to New South Wales and then on to Queensland thanks to the ongoing second coronavirus wave.

 
Reynolds joins mixed tyre rule critics

Previous article

Reynolds joins mixed tyre rule critics
Series Supercars

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds , Michael Caruso

