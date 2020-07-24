Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Jul 24, 2020, 2:31 AM
Below the Bonnet is a light-hearted take on the latest Supercars news with drivers David Reynolds and Michael Caruso and Motorsport.com journalist Andrew van Leeuwen.
Check out the latest episode of Below the Bonnet with Supercars drivers David Reynolds and Michael Caruso and Motorsport.com journalist Andrew van Leeuwen.
The boys weigh in on the controversial new tyre rules and break down all the action from Sydney Motorsport Park.
Reynolds also details his dramatic border run, from Victoria to New South Wales and then on to Queensland thanks to the ongoing second coronavirus wave.
