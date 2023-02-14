BJR Camaros hit the track

Listen to this article

The GM squad opted for an all-in shakedown of its Gen3 cars rather than the staggered approach used by other teams.

That means Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jack Smith are all sampling their Camaros for the first time today.

The new shakedowns coincide with the livery reveals for both Heimgartner and Fullwood.

The former will continue with major support from R&J Batteries, his Camaro one of three in the BJR stable sporting a predominately red and white livery.

Fullwood, meanwhile, will once again sport the bright pink of long-time backer Middy's Electrical.

Jones and Smith will also run red and white liveries thanks to their backing from Pizza Hut and SCT Logistics respectively.

The four BJR cars are being joined at Winton today by the #6 and #55 Mustangs from Tickford Racing and the #9 Camaro from Erebus Motorsport.

As part of the on-track running the teams are helping trial a solution to a niggling wheel nut issue teams have been dealing with in testing so far.