BJR names unchanged enduro line-up
Brad Jones Racing has named an unchanged eight-man line-up for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship endurance races.
The four-car squad will enjoy complete consistency across its line-up for the bolstered enduro season, which once again includes the Sandown 500.
The highly-experienced Dale Wood and Dean Fiore will both return to the Albury squad, along with Supercars hopeful Jordan Boys.
The line-up will again be rounded out by overseas-based Porsche ace Jaxon Evans, who will combine the enduro programme with his IMSA and ADAC Masters commitments.
The exact pairings will remain the same as well, with lead driver Andre Heimgartner joined by Dale Wood for a second-consecutive year.
This will also mark Wood's sixth Bathurst start with BJR, a two-year deal meaning he'll make a seventh in 2024.
"I am very excited to be joining BJR again for another two years," said Wood. "It is a place I definitely call and feel at home. I love the team and environment.
"Andre is in great form and I'm equally excited to jump in the R&J Batteries Gen3 Camaro. It is great Sandown is back on the enduro calendar and I think it gives us a great lead-up to Bathurst."
Fiore will partner Bryce Fullwood for what will be his 15th enduro season, and third consecutive with BJR.
The pair finished a team-best ninth in the Great Race last year.
"It’s my 15th time heading to the Bathurst 1000 and after last year with Bryce I’m hungrier than ever," said Fiore.
"I was proud of what we were able to achieve and we’re much better placed this year, with Phil [Keed] and Bryce putting that final piece of the driver/engineer puzzle together.”
Macauley Jones will be paired with fellow Albury-raised young gun Boys, who is this year racing in S5000.
For Boys the revival of the Sandown 500 means he'll be making his long-distance debut on the Melbourne circuit.
"I'm really excited to be back with Macca for a second year," said Boys.
"We want to build off what we did at Bathurst last year, which was a strong result and for us and pretty close to a top 10, which was sort of our goal going in.
"Sandown for me is a bit of a bucket list thing. It's pretty cool to be a part of such a historic event."
Like Boys, Evans – who will again partner Jack Smith – will be making his Sandown 500 debut as part of the Season of Endurance.
That seat time could be critical too, given Evans will miss the team test day this month due to his overseas commitments.
“I’m really excited to be heading back to the Supercars Championship, alongside Jack and the SCT Logistics crew," said the Kiwi.
"Last year's event was a massive learning curve and a career goal that I was able to tick off.
“The addition of the Sandown 500 hopefully means that, with a little more seat time, we will go to the Mountain with some confidence
“Of course this year will be quite different with the new Gen3 cars, but it’s a new challenge and I’m eager to get behind the wheel of the Camaro in the near future!”
Confirmation of the BJR line-up leaves just three seats formally vacant for the enduros.
One is in the single Blanchard Racing Team entry, while PremiAir Racing is yet to announce it plans, although Dylan O'Keeffe is expected to fill the spot alongside James Golding.
2023 Supercars endurance field
|#
|Team
|Primary Driver
|Co-driver
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Todd Hazelwood
|TBA
|4
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|5
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Zak Best*
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Garry Jacobson*
|56
|Tickford Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Tyler Everingham*
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|17
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|20
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|19
|Grove Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Kevin Estre*
|26
|Grove Racing
|David Reynolds
|Garth Tander*
|23
|PremiAir Racing
|Tim Slade
|TBA
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|TBA
|34
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Cameron Hill
|TBA
|88
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Richie Stanaway
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Craig Lowndes
|Zane Goddard
BJR Camaros hit the track
BJR Camaros hit the track BJR Camaros hit the track
Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid
Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid
Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut
Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut
Jones confused by Supercars parity claims
Jones confused by Supercars parity claims Jones confused by Supercars parity claims
Fullwood officially confirmed at BJR
Fullwood officially confirmed at BJR Fullwood officially confirmed at BJR
Supercars teams ruing Bathurst crash bill
Supercars teams ruing Bathurst crash bill Supercars teams ruing Bathurst crash bill
Latest news
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks
Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco
Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco
NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race
NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.