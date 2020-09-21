Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst

shares
comments
Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst
By:

Tim Blanchard will make his 10th successive Bathurst 1000 appearance when he teams up with Macaluey Jones in this year’s Supercars finale next month.

Blanchard retired from Supercars as a full-timer at the end of the 2018 season, but has remained involved in the category as the owner of the fourth Brad Jones Racing entry.

That means he will fulfil twin duties as co-driver and entrant of the CoolDrive-sponsored #3 Holden Commodore, partnering second-year driver Jones.

Jones previously joined Blanchard for the enduro leg of the 2016 Supercars season, the duo faring well with a 10th at Bathurst. It remains Blanchard’s best result at Mount Panorama since his debut in 2011 with Kelly Racing.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Macca this year at Bathurst,” Blanchard said. “The last time we drove together was 2016 Bathurst when we finished in the Top 10 so I’m hoping we can replicate that result this year.

“Macca has taken a step forward as he gets used to racing in the main game so I’m hoping to provide the support he needs this year to continue that progression.

“It will be an interesting race this year as all the co-drivers are coming into the race with very limited mileage in the lead up. Having worked closely with Macca and BJR over the last few years, hopefully that plays to our advantage.” 

Jones secured his best result of the 2020 Supercars season during last weekend’s visit to The Bend, finishing two spots behind top Brad Jones Racing driver Todd Hazelwood in 12th in Race 3.

2020 will mark Jones’ sixth consecutive outing at Bathurst, the 25-year-old having been a regular at the Great Race since his debut in 2015 with BJR.

“It’s been great to have Tim back on track the last few rounds overseeing the team as it helps to build our relationship and it makes a smooth transition when he steps in as my co-driver,” said Jones. 

“We’ve been going through all the data together and working closely so Tim understands everything that is going on with the car and what needs to be done. I’m feeling positive heading into Bathurst and having a partner with the experience and knowledge that Tim has will work in our favour. We’ve worked well in the past when we drove together back in 2016 so if we can bring it all together on the day, I know it’ll be a strong result for us.”  

Blanchard effectively completes the 2020 Bathurst 1000 field, although there's a question mark over the Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard entry due to Motorsport Australia's decision to not grant Nathan Herne a Superlicence dispensation

2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Driver #1 Driver #2 Car
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Thomas Randle Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB
Tickford Racing Lee Holdsworth Michael Caruso Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Will Davison Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing James Courtney Broc Feeney Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Andre Heimgartner Dylan O'Keeffe Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Rick Kelly Dale Wood Ford Mustang GT
Erebus Motorsport David Reynolds Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB
Erebus Motorsport Anton De Pasquale Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
DJR Team Penske Fabian Coulthard Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
DJR Team Penske Scott McLaughlin Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom James Golding Holden Commodore ZB
Team 18 Scott Pye Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Alex Davison Jonathon Webb Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Chris Pither Steve Owen Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Garry Jacobson David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB
Garry Rogers Motorsport Tyler Everingham Nathan Herne (TBC) Holden Commodore ZB

 

GRM to appeal Superlicense dispensation decision

Previous article

GRM to appeal Superlicense dispensation decision

Next article

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Tim Blanchard , Macauley Jones
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Nostalgia

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Bourdais admits Le Mans result was “bittersweet”

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Craven Out, Dallenbach In
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Craven Out, Dallenbach In

Quartararo didn't get track limits warning before penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo didn't get track limits warning before penalty

Latest news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst

GRM to appeal Superlicense dispensation decision
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM to appeal Superlicense dispensation decision

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Le Mans

The inside story of the greatest Le Mans finish

1h
3
NHRA

Brainerd post race notes.

4
MotoGP

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'

5
Midget

TQ midget driver killed at Hardeeville

Latest news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst
Supercars

Blanchard pairs up with Jones for Bathurst

GRM to appeal Superlicense dispensation decision
Supercars

GRM to appeal Superlicense dispensation decision

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst
Supercars

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst

TCR ace to make Bathurst 1000 debut
Supercars

TCR ace to make Bathurst 1000 debut

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.