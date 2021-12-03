Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry

The telco has agreed to extend its backing of the Erebus squad for the 2022 Supercars season, taking naming rights for both Erebus Holdens.

For this season Boost has been the naming rights backer for Brodie Kostecki's car, while Will Brown's entry has had a rotation of primary sponsors.

Under the new deal the team will be known as Boost Mobile Racing Powered by Erebus.

However the new alliance doesn't end there, the announcement confirming that should Boost founder Peter Adderton bring his long-held ambition of running his own Supercars team to life, he'll do so using Erebus hardware.

According to the announcement it could happen as soon as 2023, with an Adderton-led team fielding Erebus-built Gen3 Camaros.

That would depend on spots on the grid being made available under what will be revamped entry system from the new category owners.

“What [team owners] Betty [Klimenko], Barry [Ryan] and the whole team at Erebus have achieved this year is nothing short of incredible,” Adderton said.

“They were written off at the beginning of the season but through sheer determination they have shown what happens when you believe in yourself and your team.

"And that willpower to win against the odds is the very foundation of the Boost brand.

“Boost has a long history in supporting young athletes and we look forward to continuing it in 2022 with Will and Brodie.

On the 2023 plans he added: “I have always wanted our own Boost Mobile Racing team and should that opportunity present itself in the future we will work with Erebus on bringing that vision to life.

“There is still a lot of work to do before then and right now we are focused on what we are doing now and next year.

“We are excited to be joining long-term with Erebus and are excited about what our future holds together.”

Ryan, meanwhile, welcomed Boost's increased involvement with Erebus.

“To see Boost Mobile represented across both Erebus cars proves how hard the team has worked over the past year,” he said.

“Our team is continually improving and growing stronger, and this new deal is another aspect of that growth.

“We’re proud to represent a fantastic Australian-owned company and I’d like to thank Peter Adderton and [general manager] Jason Haynes from Boost for their ongoing belief in our team.”