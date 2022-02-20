Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens

The covers have come off the Boost Mobile-backed Holdens that Erebus Motorsport will field in Supercars this season.

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

After backing Brodie Kostecki for his rookie season in 2021, Boost had upped its support of the Erebus outfit for the 2022 season.

Both race winner Will Brown and Kostecki will race Boost-backed cars under the Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus banner.

The 2022 version of the Boost livery includes more white than in 2021, while Shaw and Partners, which backed Brown's car late last season, has a significant presence on the cars.

“We are really excited to show everyone our newest livery,” said Erebus managing director Shannen Kiely said.

“This year marks 10 years for Erebus and it’s been an amazing journey thus far, and we can’t wait to see what this season holds.

“We are proud to represent every one of our partners and their support reflects the confidence they have in our team.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and we can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton said he's excited to be supporting to young, in-form drivers and a team punching above its weight.

"We are excited for the upcoming season, and we feel it’s the first year the stars have aligned,” he said.

“Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus have two great young talented drivers in Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, fast cars and a passionate group of people that will do everything they can to get results.

"And last year showed the team are capable of matching the front teams and battling for wins.

“Now with Boost Mobile branding across both cars and all team assets, we are ready to take on the new season.

“Boost Mobile and Erebus have always been about the fans, and we want to invite every fan to come on this journey with us.”

The Boost Erebus cars will hit Winton on Tuesday for their pre-season test.

Their competitive debut will them come at the season-opening Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.

Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport
Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

