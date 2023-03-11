Boost signs new Supercars deal

Listen to this article

A two-year extension of the partnership between Boost and Supercars was announced this morning in Newcastle, which includes both the status as the official Supercars telco, and naming rights for the Gold Coast 500.

Confirmation of the deal completes a reversal of founder Peter Adderton's declaration last July that Boost would end its involvement with Supercars at the end of 2022.

That was a response to a photo of Supercars chairman Barclay Nettlefold with Chaz Mostert at an Optus appearance that was published on social media.

The Adderton/Supercars relationship was particularly strained at that point after Adderton had been involved in an unsuccessful bid to purchase the series in 2021.

While the tension regarding the Optus appearance eased as the year wore on, Adderton continued to do battle with the series over a full-time entry for 2023 which didn't come to fruition.

But despite all that Boost has recommitted to the series with this new deal.

"We are excited to announce our two-year partnership with Supercars and continuing as the naming rights sponsor of the Boost Mobile 500 on the Gold Coast," said Adderton.

“The feedback we received from Supercars fans and our customers has been incredible, so now we have to raise the bar again to make the event better.

“We want to find new ways to engage the fans and we'll continue to set the bar for one of Australia's premier street races.

“We want to see the Boost Mobile racing car on the grid in 2023 and will continue working towards that goal. We have been supporting Supercars and Australian motorsport for over 20 years; we love the sport and we look forward to making the GC Boost 500 bigger and better."

As well as the Supercars deal, Boost also personally backs a number of drivers on the grid including James Courtney, Brodie Kostecki and highly-rated Super2 driver Kai Allen.