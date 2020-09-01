Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR

shares
comments
Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR
By:

Super2 driver Jordan Boys will make his Supercars debut in October's Bathurst 1000 with Brad Jones Racing.

Boys, 22, will partner BJR full-timer Todd Hazelwood at the wheel of the #14 Holden Commodore for the Supercars season finale on October 18.

In his third season of Super2 competition, Boys lies fifth in the standings driving for the Erebus-supported Image Racing squad, having won two races in the category last year.

Erebus has already confirmed Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki to partner its regular drivers at Bathurst, but Boys will instead join forces with BJR for his top-level Supercars bow.

"I’m honestly so pumped and I can’t thank Brad and Kim [Jones, team owners] enough for the opportunity," commented Boys. "To race at the Bathurst 1000 has been a dream of mine since my first ever go kart race.

"BJR gave me my first ever laps in a Supercar three years ago and I’ve really enjoyed every chance I’ve had to work with the team so far and believe we’ll be in for a strong chance."

Hazelwood added: ‘I’ve known Jordan since karting and always rated his race craft and ability. It’s great to see that he’s been able to show what he’s capable of during the latter stages of 2019 with his first Super2 win.

"I have no doubt we’ll be able to produce great results together at BJR. This is the third year in a row that I’ve worked with a rookie co-driver so I definitely feel like I have the tools and tricks up my sleeve to help him make the transition and manage the situation best."

BJR has already named Thomas Randle as Nick Percat's co-driver for Bathurst, leaving the team with just one seat alongside Jack Smith to fill for the season finale.

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Previous article

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Tuskegee Airmen to be honrored at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Tuskegee Airmen to be honrored at Indy 500

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

Latest news

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Trending

1
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Truck

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

4
MotoGP

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

5
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR
Supercars

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.