Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq to race Supercheap Mustang

shares
comments
Le Brocq to race Supercheap Mustang
By:
Nov 27, 2019, 8:20 PM

Jack Le Brocq's Tickford Racing deal has been confirmed, the 27-year-old set to race the team's Supercheap Mustang in 2020.

As expected, Le Brocq will join as Chaz Mostert's replacement alongside Cam Waters, Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison.

It marks a return to the Ford squad for Le Brocq, who raced Super2 and the main game enduros for Tickford in 2016 before moving first to a Nissan Super2/enduro programme, and then to the main game with Tekno last year.

The deal also include re-signing Supercheap as a primary sponsor, with Le Brocq's current backer Truck Assist already confirmed as the new naming rights partner for Holdsworth's car.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Tickford Racing, and am very excited to be driving the Supercheap Auto Ford Mustang in 2020,” Le Brocq said. 

“To have an opportunity with one of the sport’s top teams is amazing, and to be partnered with Supercheap Auto is a great honour. 

"My first two years in the championship have been a roller coaster at times, but I’ve learned heaps and can’t wait to apply it all to the Ford Mustang next year. 

"Tickford has had a great 2019 season, and I certainly want to add to that in 2020, so we’ll be head down this off-season to get me up to speed when we hit the track in Adelaide.”

Tim Edwards likened Le Brocq's signing to that of Mark Winterbottom, the Tickford CEO happy to look beyond his 22nd position in the championship with Tekno this year.

“Jack is someone we’re well familiar with and have followed for a long time," he said. 

"We enjoyed working with him in Super2 so to bring him back into the fold at the main game level is really positive for the both of us.

“Our fans will remember back in 2005 we signed a young Mark Winterbottom who had a tough first two years in the championship, and that turned out quite well. 

"We see similar potential in Jack, we know he has ability in the car, and with the right people and resources we believe he can run up the front, and we look forward to providing that in 2020.”

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Le Brocq
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

