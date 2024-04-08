Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus
Reigning champion Brodie Kostecki will return to Supercars competition in the next round of the 2024 championship in New Zealand.
The 2023 series winner, who stood aside from the opening rounds of the series at Bathurst and Albert Park, will return to the wheel of the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro at Taupo on 19-21 April.
Todd Hazelwood, who drove the team’s car in those six races, is now expected to return to his original role as an endurance co-driver. Jack Le Brocq will continue to race the team’s other entry.
“I’m excited to be back behind the wheel again, I needed some time away to prioritise my health,” said Kostecki in a team statement.
“I’m grateful for the support, privacy and time [team owner] Betty [Klimenko], [CEO] Barry [Ryan], and the team have given me.”
Kostecki, 26, split with the team at the start of the season, after leading Erebus to the 2023 Drivers’ and Teams’ crowns. In the time since he sat out the early rounds of the series, a number of the team’s sponsors had departed, including Coca-Cola and legal firm Shaw & Partners.
In the statement Ryan said, “On behalf of Betty and the team, we are pleased Brodie is ready to drive again.
“Having Brodie back to work alongside Jack as he becomes more familiar with our cars will be a positive for our entire team.”
Kostecki is expected to return to the track in a test session at Winton Motor Raceway later this week before heading to New Zealand.
Erebus Motorsport currently sits fifth in the Supercars Teams’ Championship on 598 points. Triple 8 leads the points on 1133, from Grove Racing on 685.
In the six races that Kostecki sat out, the team’s best result has been a fifth place by Le Brocq in the Saturday race at Albert Park.
