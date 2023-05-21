Brown adjusting to winning expectations
Will Brown says he's still adjusting to the expectations of being a regular contender for race wins in Supercars.
Erebus Motorsport has been the upstart of the Gen3 era in Supercars, drivers Brown and Brodie Kostecki regular winners across the four rounds so far this season.
Kostecki has led the series since the season-opening Newcastle 500, while Brown is now firmly in the title hunt after winning three of the last six races.
Two of those wins came in Tasmania this weekend, Brown moving into second in the standings, just 87 point behind his teammate.
The squad's front-running form has now translated across a number of different circuits, from the streets of Newcastle, to the wide open parklands of Albert Park and the short, fast bullrings in Perth and Tasmania.
While the versatility of the Erebus package means the pair are genuine title contenders, the expectation to perform is something Brown admits is taking some adjustment.
"Yeah... it is pretty cool," he said after winning this afternoon's final race. "But it's like yesterday, you win and you're driving home and you think you'd be super excited... but you're thinking, oh, I hope I don't fuck it up tomorrow.
"Do you know what I mean? That's what it's like.
"For us that's the biggest thing. You can easily make a mistake and after winning yesterday, be 10th [today].
"Everyone is so competitive and doing such a good job that you've got to be so on it to be up there.
"It's just that... I wouldn't call it pressure, but each round you're trying to do the best job you can.
"So I wouldn't say I'm really thinking about the championship."
The team is set to test at Winton between now and the Darwin Triple Crown next month, something Kostecki feels will be important if it wants to maintain its edge over the rest of the field.
"We've been to a few different tracks now and the car has been speedy at all of them," he said.
"We've got a test day coming up so we'll get to try a few things. To stay ahead of the other guys we're going to have to make sure we keep trying things and try and develop the cars as much as we can."
As well as being one-two in the drivers' standings, Erebus also leads the teams' championship with a 276-point advantage over Triple Eight.
Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip
Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip Erebus set for exploratory NASCAR trip
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang
Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang
Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars
Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Latest news
DJR not blaming parity for slump
DJR not blaming parity for slump DJR not blaming parity for slump
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package
Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.