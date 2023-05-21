Subscribe
Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Will Brown says he's still adjusting to the expectations of being a regular contender for race wins in Supercars.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Unknown

Erebus Motorsport has been the upstart of the Gen3 era in Supercars, drivers Brown and Brodie Kostecki regular winners across the four rounds so far this season.

Kostecki has led the series since the season-opening Newcastle 500, while Brown is now firmly in the title hunt after winning three of the last six races.

Two of those wins came in Tasmania this weekend, Brown moving into second in the standings, just 87 point behind his teammate.

The squad's front-running form has now translated across a number of different circuits, from the streets of Newcastle, to the wide open parklands of Albert Park and the short, fast bullrings in Perth and Tasmania.

While the versatility of the Erebus package means the pair are genuine title contenders, the expectation to perform is something Brown admits is taking some adjustment.

"Yeah... it is pretty cool," he said after winning this afternoon's final race. "But it's like yesterday, you win and you're driving home and you think you'd be super excited... but you're thinking, oh, I hope I don't fuck it up tomorrow.

"Do you know what I mean? That's what it's like.

"For us that's the biggest thing. You can easily make a mistake and after winning yesterday, be 10th [today].

"Everyone is so competitive and doing such a good job that you've got to be so on it to be up there.

"It's just that... I wouldn't call it pressure, but each round you're trying to do the best job you can.

"So I wouldn't say I'm really thinking about the championship."

The team is set to test at Winton between now and the Darwin Triple Crown next month, something Kostecki feels will be important if it wants to maintain its edge over the rest of the field.

"We've been to a few different tracks now and the car has been speedy at all of them," he said.

"We've got a test day coming up so we'll get to try a few things. To stay ahead of the other guys we're going to have to make sure we keep trying things and try and develop the cars as much as we can."

As well as being one-two in the drivers' standings, Erebus also leads the teams' championship with a 276-point advantage over Triple Eight.

