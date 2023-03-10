Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang

Listen to this article

The Erebus Camaro driver jumped in alongside Cam Waters for a hot lap of the Newcastle street circuit in the passenger seat.

The odd situation came about after Brown successfully bid on the ride at a charity breakfast on Thursday morning.

He was cleared by both his own Erebus team and Tickford being taking part in the ride session after practice today.

"I was at the Westpac rescue helicopter charity function yesterday morning; they put on a breakfast that all of us drivers went to," Brown told Motorsport.com.

"They said that Tickford was auctioning off a to lap and i thought, 'yep, I'm going to bid on this and see if I can win'. Then I won it and I thought, 'shit I'm actually a bit worried about this'.

"But it was awesome. It's great that Tickford got behind it. I wasn't sure they'd let me in. Lucky I didn't buy the [Triple Eight] one, they wouldn't have let me."

When asked if he learnt anything from the ride Brown said: "I don't know. I thought it was fast as, to be honest. I thought he was going quicker than I've been around there.

"It's a lot different in the passenger seat, really cool."

While unique in it being a passenger ride, it's not the first time drivers have jumped the manufacturer divide this year.

As revealed by Motorsport.com there was a driver swap during Gen3 prototype testing at Queensland Raceway in January when Shane van Gisbergen drove the Ford Mustang and James Courtney drove the Chevrolet Camaro.