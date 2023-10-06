Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying
Supercars / Bathurst News

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Will Brown has put his hand up and taken full responsibility for the crash that ruined his hopes of a Top 10 Shootout berth at the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
JM2_2834.JPG

The Erebus driver made a costly error on his first run in qualifying today, sending his car into the turn 2 tyre barrier.

He was able to drive it back to the pits under its own steam, however it required significant running repairs before he could get going again.

The car was far from perfect after those repairs too, Brown only able to log the 17th fastest time, locking the car into that starting position for Sunday's race.

His teammate Brodie Kostecki, meanwhile, took provisional pole.

Speaking on the telecast after the session, Brown admitted that the crash was a "balls-up" after he tried to use third gear through the right-hander instead of second.

"It was just a balls-up, really, to be honest," he said.

"I just locked a front. I was running second [gear] in practice and I thought third would be a bit faster in quali, and I probably went in a bit hot and thought, 'shit, I'm not going to pull it up', and did the stupid thing of jumping on the brake more, locked it up and went straight ahead.

"Completely my fault. I'm really sorry to the team, they've done such a mega effort and got me back out there.

"I think the splitter was a little bit up or something; I was alright until I got to the tree and the high-speed stuff and then I would just lose heaps of time.

"Unfortunately I didn't make the 10 but it is a really long day non Sunday, so I'm sure we can claw our way back up thee.

"It was just a silly mistake and I paid the consequences."

Brown is confident his Bathurst 1000 hopes are still alive, though, based on the speed of the Erebus package and the unknowns of the 1000-kilometre race.

"We've got a really fast car, I've just got to not make any mistakes," he said.

"The car is fast, it's been fast in practice trim as well in the longer runs. I'm sure we can pick off a few. We'll just try and claw our way up throughout the first half of the day and see where we end up."

shares
comments

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Supercars
Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Will Brown More from
Will Brown
Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Supercars

Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection

Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection

Supercars

Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection

Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival

Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival

Supercars

Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Supercars
The Bend

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement

Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement

Supercars

Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

Supercars

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

Latest news

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe