Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BRT team manager steps away from Supercars
Supercars News

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision

Blanchard Racing Team has narrowed its 2023 driver options to a shortlist and could make a decision within the next week.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision
Listen to this article

The single-car Supercars squad will part ways with current driver Tim Slade at the end of the season after failing to agree to terms for a new deal.

Slade is tipped to join PremiAir Racing, likely taking over Chris Pither's spot at the newest squad in the category.

It was initially expected that Lee Holdsworth would fill the vacancy left at BRT by Slade, given the likelihood he would be pushed out of Grove Racing to make way for Matt Payne.

However earlier this week Holdsworth took himself off the market by announcing that he will retire from full-time Supercars racing at the end of this year.

Read Also:

Holdsworth's retirement has left Zane Goddard as a prime candidate for the BRT drive, given the development work he has done for Supercars on the Gen3 project.

Fabian Coulthard is another driver likely to be under consideration, the Kiwi known to have spoken to the team before it had all but decided on Holdsworth.

Other drivers eyeing a full-time seat include Jayden Ojeda, Tickford-aligned Zak Best and Triple Eight Super2 pair Declan Fraser and Cam Hill.

Motorsport.com understands there are still as many as four drivers in the mix for the seat, although BRT owner Tim Blanchard is remaining tight-lipped on who they are.

He did, however, confirm that Goddard is under consideration and said a decision could happen soon.

"We were looking at Lee quite a bit, but he made the decision to retire and take up the role at [commercial real estate firm] CBRE," Blanchard told Motorsport.com.

"I think it was the right decision for him, it's a fantastic opportunity he's got there. That was definitely the right decision for Lee.

"We're looking at a number of different options. We're pretty close to having something sorted, we're just assessing our options."

Elsewhere the silly season is mostly sorted ahead of the 2023 season.

There will be no change at Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing, Erebus Motorsport or Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Brad Jones Racing is currently expected to continue with its line-up as is Team 18, while Grove Racing is set to pair Payne with David Reynolds, although the Bathurst winner is yet to formally ink a new deal.

That leaves BRT, PremiAir Racing and Tickford Racing as the question marks, the latter having four drivers under contract, but also looking to promote Best to the main game.

shares
comments
BRT team manager steps away from Supercars
Previous article

BRT team manager steps away from Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
BRT team manager steps away from Supercars
Supercars

BRT team manager steps away from Supercars

Anderson Bathurst 1000 wildcard declined Bathurst
Supercars

Anderson Bathurst 1000 wildcard declined

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Blanchard Racing Team
Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

Slade linked to PremiAir switch
Supercars

Slade linked to PremiAir switch

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled Darwin
Supercars

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled

Latest news

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision
Supercars Supercars

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision

Blanchard Racing Team has narrowed its 2023 driver options to a shortlist and could make a decision within the next week.

BRT team manager steps away from Supercars
Supercars Supercars

BRT team manager steps away from Supercars

Blanchard Racing Team team manager Brendan Hogan will step away from Supercars for the foreseeable future.

Anderson Bathurst 1000 wildcard declined
Supercars Supercars

Anderson Bathurst 1000 wildcard declined

Anderson Motorsport won't field a wildcard in the Bathurst 1000 this year after the entry was turned down by Supercars.

Michael Masi confirmed as Supercars Commission Chair
Supercars Supercars

Michael Masi confirmed as Supercars Commission Chair

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been confirmed as the new Chairman of the Supercars Commission.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.