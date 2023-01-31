Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tickford unveils first 2023 livery Next / Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation
Supercars News

BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions

Blanchard Racing Team isn't fazed about the unresolved Ford aero package ahead of its maiden Gen3 Supercars test at Winton tomorrow.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions
Listen to this article

The single-car squad is set to be the first Supercars team to run its Gen3 car when new signing Todd Hazelwood takes the wheel of the Mustang for a shakedown tomorrow.

As per the revised testing rules there is no distance limit in place for the shakedown with BRT free to turn as many laps as it likes.

Interestingly, the shakedown will take place ahead of the final homologation of the two Gen3 models as Ford continues address its own concerns over parity between the Mustang and the Camaro.

Motorsport.com understands there is still no firm outcome from last week's critical performance comparison test with the two prototypes at Queensland Raceway.

That means more last-minute aero testing, and subsequent changes to the Ford aero package, aren't off the table entirely.

However those question marks aren't an issue for BRT ahead of tomorrow's shakedown with team owner Tim Blanchard explaining the focus will be on reliability, not performance or set-up.

"I think if there are any changes [to the aero package] they will be minor," he told Motorsport.com.

"But first day with the car, realistically we're not fine-tuning it. We're just getting milage on the car and ironing out any issues that might arise.

"The focus will be reliability. Day 2, Day 3, that's when we start playing around with set-ups and things like that. But by that stage, those questions should be resolved.

"If they're not, everyone else will be in the same boat."

That BRT has a car ready to run has raised the eyebrows of some competitors, with Erebus boss Barry Ryan last week claiming that early testing would be an unfair advantage.

It has also prompted questions over how complete the car will be, in terms of homologated parts, amid speculation that some drawings are still being finalised.

One advantage BRT has is that it has only needed to build one car while others are building as many as four.

The wider CoolDrive business, owned and run by the Blanchard family, has also played a leading role in the manufacturing of control parts.

While Blanchard is adamant that BRT hasn't had access to CoolDrive-related components before any other team, and that those parts aren't responsible for any supply issues, he did explain that CoolDrive's deep ties to the automotive industry have proven helpful through the parts procurement process.

The rest of it, says Blanchard, is down to hard work.

"I think there's a number of things that have contributed," Blanchard said.

"We planned and started preparing for this project in August, September last year.

"It's been collaborative effort between the BRT and CoolDrive businesses and pulling this together by leveraging the relationship with CoolDrive. We obviously we have pretty strong product sourcing and technical support and logistics capabilities within the CoolDrive business, which has been beneficial.

"But we've also prepared extensively from Day 1 and it's a bit of old fashioned hard work. [Technical chief] Mirko [De Rosa] and the guys have done extraordinary hours and gone above and beyond to meet the deadline."

shares
comments
Tickford unveils first 2023 livery
Previous article

Tickford unveils first 2023 livery
Next article

Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation

Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023
Supercars

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Blanchard Racing Team
BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars
Supercars

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars

BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry Surfers Paradise
Supercars

BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry

Latest news

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort

Craig Lowndes is gearing up to take part in both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023

NASCAR unveiled a slew of rules changes on Tuesday, including the elimination of stage breaks in most road course events.

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar

Simon Pagenaud regrets having to correlate so much simulator work with relatively few days on track as he tries to tackle the tire-wear issue that bugged him in 2022.

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?

The viral success of ChatGPT since its launch has lifted interest surrounding Artificial Intelligence to new heights.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.