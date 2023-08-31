BRT confirms two-car expansion for 2024

Tickford announced earlier today that, as long rumoured, it will scale back from four to two cars next season.

While the specifics of that weren't included in the announcement, it is widely known that Supercars has purchased the two Tickford Teams Racing Charters, one of which has been on-sold to BRT.

BRT has now confirmed that it will indeed expand to two cars next season as part of the TRC re-shuffle.

The other ex-Tickford TRC will be shelved, leaving the field nicely-balanced at 24 cars across 10 two-car teams and one four-car team (Brad Jones Racing).

This year there are 25 cars split across nine two-car teams, two four-car teams and BRT as the sole single-car team.

Not only does BRT's expansion neaten up issues such as teams' championship points and pit booms, the overall shrinking of the field means cars can more easily be air-freighted to overseas rounds such as New Zealand and, potentially, Singapore.

According to BRT owner Tim Blanchard, the expansion is a pivotal part of the team's development.

“We are incredibly excited to be expanding BRT into a two-car team for the 2024 season,” he said.

“Expansion was always part of our five-year plan when we started the team, and after taking steps in that direction this year with the wildcard and Super 2 programmes, we feel the timing is ideal.

“Starting as a one-car team was right for us initially, but we are now in the position where we need two cars' worth of data for development purposes, and to also expand the business to create greater depth in staffing and other resources.

“This in turn, will ensure BRT will become even more competitive and sustainable moving forwards.

“We will announce drivers, sponsors, and other key components of the expansion in the coming weeks, but we are well advanced in the preparation for 2024 while still focussed on finishing this year strongly.”

The new-look BRT is set to have an all-new driver line-up with current driver Todd Hazelwood expected to depart at the end of this season.

The ability to expand is effectively the green light for BRT to promote current Super2 driver Aaron Love for his rookie main game season in the second car.

BRT plans to pair him with and experienced Supercars racer, 2010 series champion James Courtney the favourite to land the lead seat.

Courtney is one of two current Tickford drivers that will need a new home next season as part of the team's downsizing.

The other is Declan Fraser, with Cam Waters and Thomas Randle the two expected to be retained in the new-look line-up.