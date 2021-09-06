Canberra Supercars return not a done deal

Details of a push for a new street circuit event in Canberra came to light late last week, with talk that a season finale slot starting in 2023 is on the cards.

While the bid appears to be legitimate, sources have indicated that reports suggesting its a done deal – or at least very close to it – are well wide of the mark.

Motorsport.com understands that Supercars, while aware of the project, is yet to take an active involvement in a return to the Aussie capital.

However that doesn't mean it wouldn't formally welcome or consider a feasible bid to race in Canberra should the project get that far.

Supercars declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Supercars, but did confirm that approaches for new events are regularly made.

Canberra has hosted Supercars before on a 3.9-kilometre street circuit that ran through the Parliamentary Triangle area.

However the Canberra 400, as it was known, was hardly a success, a five-year deal from 2000 onwards cut short after the third running of the event in 2002.

Poor crowd figures were largely blamed on cold weather courtesy of the June date.

This latest push is thought to be based on a better weather slot, hence talk of it being the season finale, while an all-new circuit would likely to run around the Exhibition Park precinct.