Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

shares
comments
Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
By:

Michael Caruso has signed with Team 18 for this year's Bathurst 1000.

The Holden squad has unveiled its entire Bathurst line-up for 2020, with Caruso joining fresh from a two-year stint as an enduro driver at Tickford Racing, and James Golding retained for a second enduro campaign.

The pairings, however, are yet to be made official, leaving which of the co-drivers will partner Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye open for now.

The Caruso deal leaves Dean Fiore, who partnered Pye to a fine sixth at Bathurst last year, without a Team 18 seat this year.

Caruso and Fiore have their own Bathurst history, the pair having tackled the Great Race together five times during Caruso's Nissan Motorsport stint.

According to Caruso the Team 18 move was a no-brainer, particularly as the squad looks to build on a promising 2020 campaign by bolstering its engineering stocks.

“When you come here and see how the team operates and the progress being made behind the scenes, it was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse,” said Caruso.

“[Team owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] is very motivated about his motor racing, he’s been very successful in the past, he understands what it takes to achieve that success and you can see what he’s building with the guys and girls here in the team.

“When you look at the names that are here, you’ve got Phil Keed and now with Richard Hollway joining, it’s an amazing leadership group with Steve Henderson as Team Manager as well – you can see everyone in the core group gets along and I think that’s a crucial part to it all.

“I’m locked away to race TCR for the next two years, which is pretty exciting because that keeps me actively driving, but I will be keenly watching the boys here at Team 18, and hopefully being a part of the team throughout the year to understand how they work so when I roll up to Bathurst, we’re ready to go.”

Golding, who finished eighth at Bathurst alongside Winterbottom last year, said that continuing with a competitive team is crucial to his goal of a full-time Supercars return.

"The team’s continuing to [become] stronger race-on-race and that’s what you look for as a driver, you want to be with a team with that kind of attitude and progression," he said.

“It’s great to see some new people onboard and some very experienced people at that. I’ve worked with Richard Hollway and Michael Caruso in the past and I get along well with both of them.

“I have the ultimate focus of getting back in a full-time seat. Unfortunately nothing lined up for 2021, but that remains my focus, and I think Team 18 is a great platform to show what I can do as well as racing the S5000 to keep my name out there.

“It’s all about being in the right place at the right time, and I think Team 18 is the right place to show what I can do as a driver and I hope to make the most of this opportunity.”

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date

Previous article

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye , Michael Caruso , Mark Winterbottom , James Golding
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

Unraced Porsche LMP2000 makes public debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Unraced Porsche LMP2000 makes public debut

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC / News

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Chris Bradley Succumbs to Injuries
Stock car Stock car / News

Chris Bradley Succumbs to Injuries

Nadler obit/info
SCCA SCCA / News

Nadler obit/info

Lucrative Horsepower Challenge set for Pro Stock drivers at Norwalk
NHRA NHRA / Preview

Lucrative Horsepower Challenge set for Pro Stock drivers at Norwalk

Latest news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date

Supercars to trial push to pass
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to trial push to pass

Trending

1
Dakar

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves

2
WEC

Unraced Porsche LMP2000 makes public debut

3
Stock car

Chris Bradley Succumbs to Injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

Ford chief: NASCAR Next Gen car "a very big step forward"

5
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones feels 're-invigorated' preparing for 2021 with RPM

Latest news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut
TCRA

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date
Supercars

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date

Supercars to trial push to pass
Supercars

Supercars to trial push to pass

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti United switch
Supercars

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti United switch

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.