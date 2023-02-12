Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover
Tickford Racing has unveiled its first main game livery ahead of the 2023 Supercars season with the covers coming off Thomas Randle's Castrol Mustang.
Randle will continue to be backed by Castrol for his second Supercars season with his brand new Gen3 Mustang carrying the familiar green, red and white.
He'll head into the new campaign hoping a change in car brings a change in luck after a tough rookie season that saw clear signs of speed punctuated by bad luck.
The misfortunate included a clutch failure when starting on the front row at The Bend, which led to a DNS in the next race after he was collected by Andre Heimgartner, and being caught up in a crash triggered by James Golding on the Gold Coast.
“2022 was definitely a roller coaster of year," said Randle.
"We had some great moments – and also plenty of challenging ones. I certainly learnt a lot and I am really keen to take those lessons into this next generation of cars and move forward.
“I felt like we were really starting to show our potential at the back end of the season so I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum with my engineer Ray [Lau] and the whole car #55 crew.
"It’s exciting to be a part of this next generation car, it should be great for the fans to see the close racing on track and hopefully they’ll see the Castrol Racing Mustang back at the top.”
Randle it set to shake down the Castrol Mustang at Winton today, marking the second outing for a Tickford Gen3 car following Cameron Waters' shakedown last week.
The car will then make its competitive debut at the Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.
