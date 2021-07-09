Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Repco debuts pitstop challenge in Townsville
Supercars / Townsville News

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

By:

Supercars has confirmed that a 5.7-litre V8 will power the Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro.

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

The Aussie category is set to ditch its current bespoke five-litre V8s as part of its new rules in favour of more affordable and durable crate-style motors from Ford and Chevrolet.

While Ford was quick to nominate the motor for its Gen3 Mustang, a 5.4-litre version of the 5.2-litre Aluminator, its taken longer for GM to land on its preferred engine architecture for the Camaro.

It's now been confirmed that the displacement of the Chevrolet unit will be 5.7 litres, however details beyond that are yet to be locked in by GM engine homologator KRE.

That includes what series the engine will be based on, Supercars' Head of Motorsport explaining that it may not be as simple as naming it an LS or LT motor.

"[KRE] are a long way advanced with it, but it’s not a straight off-the-shelf road car engine anymore," said Adrian Burgess.

"Our engines never have been. Like all these things, they’re an accumulation of the parts.

"Now they’re working with GM closely on what they believe is the best package for them to put forward that meets the financial criteria we’re putting in place – we're putting a target number for them to hopefully reach, we’re putting a target [for] reliability and rebuild costs.

"So to reach all of those sort of metrics that we’re trying to hold them to, it’s complicated. It’s not as easy as saying it’s an LS3 block or LS3 heads or they’re bespoke heads or it’s an LTR block. It’s not that straightforward. Whilst from the outside people might think it’s that straightforward but it isn’t.

"There’s a lot of factors in this thing and Supercars aren’t in a position to tell you what it is until those guys are happy with what they are presenting, and they are still working through that."

Supercars has previously said it is confident it can paritise the two engines despite the differences in capacity and the fact the Ford is overhead cam and the Chevrolet a pushrod motor.

Ilmor Engineering in the US is on standby to help with that parity process should Supercars need it later in the development process.

shares
comments
Repco debuts pitstop challenge in Townsville

Previous article

Repco debuts pitstop challenge in Townsville
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

5 h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

5
WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

5 h
Latest news
Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
SUPC

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

44m
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

14 h
Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

18 h
2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Jul 8, 2021
2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace 00:45
Supercars
8 h

Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice at Townsville 500 00:32
Supercars
11 h

Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice at Townsville 500

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event 00:50
Supercars
Jul 8, 2021

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons 00:47
Supercars
Jul 8, 2021

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming 02:09
Supercars
Jul 6, 2021

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car
Vintage Vintage

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006
NHRA NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion
NHRA NHRA

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.