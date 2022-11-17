Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay
Supercars News

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Clean racing early in the 2023 Supercars season will be critical to a successful Gen3 transition, says Team 18 manager Bruin Beasley.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition
Listen to this article

Supercars will debut its new ruleset at the 2023 season-opener on the streets of Newcastle next March 10-12.

However there is a lot to be done between now and then with the final spec of the car yet to be completely determined.

Aero homologation testing only finished last week, while parts supply has proven to be another hurdle for teams as they try and push on with their Gen3 builds.

Supercars has already decided to push testing back to the end of January, just six weeks out from the start of the season, to give teams more time to get their new cars built.

The compressed testing schedule has been tipped to throw up some surprise results as teams grapple with what is a radically different car to the current hardware.

However according to Team 18's team manager Beasley, clean racing needs to be the priority for the opening few rounds.

That's because spares could still be thin on the ground given the ever-tightening deadline to get the cars built.

"I just hope we don't end up with a lot of damage, because that could be quite a factor," Beasley told Motorsport.com.

"Everyone might be ready to go [with race cars], but the spares might not be plentiful as one would hope.

"We're head down, arse up trying to get ready and I'd hate to go to the first round and end up with one upside down and a smouldering mess because of something silly. Because that would put a spanner in the works for the rest of the year.

"Hopefully everyone approaches it in such a manner that the first few rounds produce good racing, but it's pretty clean."

As for the decision by Supercars to push the testing programme back to late January, Beasley says it was right call, even though he is confident the Team 18 cars could have been built by next month if needed.

"Everyone is in the same boat," he said. "Component supply is a bit of an issue. But we made a conscious decision that we didn't want to be the team in December that wasn't ready, so we're in a pretty good place.

"We've got two chassis, we've got a lot of parts streaming in now, but obviously there are going to be some components that are out of everyone's control.

"The reality is that the January date is a good thing for the build process, even if it limits your testing. I think it's a good thing if everyone is ready together and it's one cohesive thing."

shares
comments
The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay
Previous article

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Macrow to end full-time driving career
Other open wheel

Macrow to end full-time driving career

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay
Supercars

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Team 18 More from
Team 18
Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled Bathurst
Supercars

Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Ex-Formula 1 engineer joins Team 18
Supercars

Ex-Formula 1 engineer joins Team 18

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas Pukekohe
Supercars

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas

Latest news

Sainz: Drivers who create F1 qualifying red flags should be penalised
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Drivers who create F1 qualifying red flags should be penalised

Carlos Sainz has called for penalties for drivers who disrupt Formula 1 qualifying by triggering red or yellow flags.

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback

Lewis Hamilton thinks Sebastian Vettel will one day make a comeback to Formula 1 after retiring following this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuts with three-inch lift, 473hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuts with three-inch lift, 473hp

It has the ground clearance of many SUVs with the power of a 911 Carrera 4 GTS.

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse

Mercedes says it has been left in "disbelief" over the collapse of its Formula 1 sponsor, the crypto exchange FTX, last week.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.