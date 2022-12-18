Coca-Cola Racing coming to Supercars

Listen to this article

As exclusively flagged by Motorsport.com in October, Coca-Cola will shift its backing from PremiAir Racing to Erebus next season.

A naming rights deal with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will see the team run its pair of Camaros under the Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus banner.

The deal is an extension of the minor sponsorship deal between CCEP and Erebus that has been in place for several seasons.

Coca-Cola has been prominent in Supercars in recent season, backing Macauley Jones at Brad Jones Racing in 2021 and then Chris Pither at PremiAir this season.

However this Erebus deal marks the first time there will be two Coca-Cola cars on the Supercars grid since the 1996 season with Wayne Gardner Racing.

“We are so excited to welcome Coca-Cola as our naming rights partner next year," said Erebus managing director Shannen Kiely.

"We have enjoyed a close partnership with CCEP for a number of years and we are looking forward to this next chapter as we move into an exciting time in the sport. We can’t wait to see two red Camaros on track next season.

Coca-Cola’s Vice President Sales Away from Home Felicity Needham added:“CCEP’s relationship with Supercars and Australian motorsport goes back 50 years and we’re very excited about our new chapter with Erebus Racing.

"Supercars continues to have a strong reach nationwide with a highly-engaged fan base. We can’t wait for the season to get underway.”

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown will race the Coca-Cola Camaros for Erebus next season.

Pither is also likely to continue with some level of Coca-Cola back as he looks to land an endurance drive for 2023.

The Kiwi has been tied to the backing for the past two season, as an enduro driver with BJR in 2021 and then as a primary driver with PremiAir this season.

He has been linked to an enduro ride with Erebus through this deal, however that's not thought to be conditional of the arrangement, which opens the door for Pither to end up elsewhere for Sandown and Bathurst.