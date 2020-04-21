Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Coronavirus may prolong Whincup's Supercars career

shares
comments
Coronavirus may prolong Whincup's Supercars career
By:
Apr 21, 2020, 2:13 AM

Jamie Whincup says the coronavirus-induced break in racing has the potential to extend his Supercars career.

Whincup's future was the cause of much speculation in the closing stages of last season, the seven-time series champion admitting he was toying with the idea of retirement from full-time competition.

It was only on the eve of this year's Adelaide 500 that he confirmed he'll race on until at least the end of the 2021 season.

With racing having been on hold since that Adelaide opener, and a return not likely until June at the very earliest, Whincup has now opened the door for another extension to his Red Bull Holden deal.

He says the pandemic-induced break may provide the enthusiasm and energy required to race on into 2022, although a firm decision will wait until whatever form the 2020 season takes has played out.

“Having such a big, long break... it may revive me," Whincup told Supercars Sidetracked.

"I may want to go on further than 2021, but I’ll reassess that come next year.

“I think once we do get going, and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later, it’s going to be unbelievably hectic. I can see us going all the way into the Christmas holiday period.

“To be honest, I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel. We’ll see how I go through this championship, and then reassess probably at the start of next year on what to do for 2022.”

Either way, Whincup says the coronavirus curveball has left his relieved he didn't decide to pull the pin at the end of 2020.

“I’m so grateful that I made the call to run on for 2021,” he said.

“Imagine this was my last year? It would be a little bit of a disaster. So thankfully [I am] going on for 2021.”

Whincup has racked up 119 race wins in his Supercars career, the latest coming on the Saturday of February's Adelaide round.

He sits second in the 2020 standings, 27 points behind leader Scott McLaughlin.

Related video

Next article
Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration

Previous article

Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration

Next article

Three-race format for Bathurst Eseries round

Three-race format for Bathurst Eseries round
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

2
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR

WS: RTD Motorsports sign Jonathan Gomez

5
NASCAR

Danica Patrick stars in music video "Fastest Girl In Town" with Miranda Lambert

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Coronavirus may prolong Whincup's Supercars career
VASC

Coronavirus may prolong Whincup's Supercars career

Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration
VASC

Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration

Power confirmed for Bathurst Supercars Eseries round
eSpt

Power confirmed for Bathurst Supercars Eseries round

Shootout, more wildcards for Bathurst Eseries race
eSpt

Shootout, more wildcards for Bathurst Eseries race

Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits
Misc

Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.