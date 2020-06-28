Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

shares
comments
Coulthard explains last-lap failure
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 6:47 AM

A crown wheel failure left Fabian Coulthard stranded on the final lap of today's final Supercars race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Coulthard was one of just two DNFs from all three races, his Penske Ford rolling to a stop on the last of 32 laps this afternoon.

The Kiwi, who had been running 16th, was forced to hitch a ride back to the pits with Race 2 winner Nick Percat.

Explaining the failure, Coulthard said it was as simple as the lights going out down the front straight. 

“I was coming down the straight, pulled fifth into sixth and lost all drive,” he told Fox Sports.

“I asked my guys ‘do I drive it back or stop?’ They said ‘points are points, try and drive it back’ but unfortunately we stopped at the hairpin just after Corporate Hill.

"I got a lift back with Nick, so I got a lift back with a race winner. It was a reasonable ride."

Coulthard endured a difficult weekend to resume the 2020 season, with a 10th and a 15th from Races 1 and 2 and then another mid-pack finish on the cards before the Race 3 failure.

In contrast his teammate Scott McLaughlin won two of the three races and extended his championship lead to 49 points.

Coulthard feels that his lack of pace was a result of not rolling the car out in the set-up window. 

“It was pretty hectic really, to go from one session to the next [with] short breaks in between,” he said. 

“You relied a lot on rolling the car out close and in the window which, unfortunately for us, we didn’t quite get on top of it."

Next article
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

Previous article

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

Next article

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment

trending Today

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win

BUSCH: Eric Van Cleef To Debut Toyota Celica at Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Eric Van Cleef To Debut Toyota Celica at Daytona

Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title
Esports / Esports

Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest news

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment
Supercars / Supercars
10m

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars / Supercars
45m

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Fabian Coulthard
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win

2
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Eric Van Cleef To Debut Toyota Celica at Daytona

3
Esports

Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title

4
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment
Supercars

Percat, Holdsworth survive wild first-lap moment

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat denies Whincup milestone win

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint race results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.