Coulthard announces DJR split

As reported by Motorsport.com last Sunday, the Kiwi won't form part of the Ford squad's line-up next year, as it transitions back into local ownership following Rogers Penske's withdrawal from Supercars.

Coulthard himself has now made that news official, taking to Facebook to reflect on his five-year stint with the team.

"It has been an absolute honour to race for two of the greatest icons in Motorsport – Roger Penske and Dick Johnson," he wrote.

"I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to have multiple race wins and stand on the podium on their behalf. A duo as great might never be seen again.

"Scott [McLaughlin] has been one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He’s challenged me, beaten me, lost to me and taught me so much that I couldn’t learn from anyone else. I’m looking forward to watching all his successes in the future.

"Whilst I have had one heck of a time, I will not be driving at DJR full-time in 2021.

"It’s been one incredible journey and the privilege will never be lost on me.

"I’m thankful to our partners who have so generously been a part of this journey both on the team and my personal behalf. I’ve always been surrounded by workmates who’ve become friends, and always will be.

"Whilst I’m not sure what is next on the cards for 2021, I’ve received incredible support from other drivers, teams, family, friends, and fans. Thank you so much. It’s YOU that helps more than you realise and makes this time a little easier.

"Whilst I’m still away from home, spending time with Bec and the kids has been a good time to reflect, relax and take in all we achieved together at DJRTP, and what might be on the horizon for me and my little family."

Coulthard has been linked to a number of drives for 2021, including spots at Brad Jones Racing, Kelly Racing and the expected standalone effort from Tim Blanchard.

Should there be no suitable full-time option he could also be in the frame for a co-driver role at DJR.

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale are set to take the full-time DJR drives.