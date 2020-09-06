Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville II / Breaking news

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe

shares
comments
"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe
By:

Fabian Coulthard says Jamie Whincup's 'two-car team' comment after today's Townsville race is a case of "mind games" amid an increasingly tense battle for the 2020 Supercars title.

Whincup pulled a handful of points back on McLaughlin in today's third and final heat in Townsville, thanks to a controversial move for the lead by teammate Shane van Gisbergen, which eased McLaughlin wide enough for Whincup to move into second.

McLaughlin was unimpressed with move, calling the Triple Eight drivers out for "silly games".

Whincup, however, had a stinging verbal attack of his own right after the race, calling T8 a "two-car" team and DJR Team Penske a "one-plus-one".

That followed McLaughlin's teammate Coulthard finishing a tough weekend with a best of seventh and a worst of 20th from the three races.

“We saw Scotty pit early and we went 10 laps longer so we knew we were going to be strong at the end there, but SVG went longer again,” Whincup told Fox Sports after the race.

“I guess it just comes down to we run a two-car team, and there’s the same equipment for both cars and we’ve both got the same opportunity.

“It’s generally sometimes a negative because you’ve got to pit behind the second car or he takes points away from you, but today, if anything, it was a help and that’s the advantage of running a two-car team instead of a one-plus-one.”

When asked to respond in the DJRTP post-race media conference, Coulthard brushed it off as "mind games". 

"That's his view. If that's what he thinks, that's what he thinks," said Coulthard.  

"No matter what we say here, it's not going to change his view. 

"I think it's mind games. 

"If they're commenting, they're worried about it."

McLaughlin, who had some choice words of his own for van Gisbergen post-race, was harder in his criticism of Whincup's comments. 

"You probably expect more from a guy like him, but that's what his view is," he said.

"Whether we believe that or not is another thing. If you go through peaks and troughs like he had the last few years, with Shane battling for championships and he wasn't... 

"I think we work as well as a team as anyone in pitlane. That's my view and I'm sure Fabs is the same.

"It's disappointing when you hear comments like that. The whole reason I was disappointed or upset was because I didn't get the chance to go one-on-one with Jamie. I didn't expect a comment like that, but that's how it is. 

"I've had three years of [the mind games], so I'm pretty used to it now. And they all say the same stuff, so they probably need to use new content."

Whincup was unapologetic in the offical post-race media conference, but declined to comment further.

"I won't elaborate on that," he said. "That's pretty straightforward."

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Previous article

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Drivers Jamie Whincup , Fabian Coulthard
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering , DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NASCAR turns once again to Darlington to 'reset' its season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

NASCAR turns once again to Darlington to 'reset' its season

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Kumho spotlights crew member Figueira
ALMS ALMS / News

Kumho spotlights crew member Figueira

Latest news

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck

4
IMSA

IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura #7 survives ultra-late restart to win

5
Formula 1

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

Latest news

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe
Supercars

"It's mind games": Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism
Supercars

McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins from 12th

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes T8's 200th win

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.