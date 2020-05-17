Courtney to race Boost-backed Tickford Mustang

An in-form Davison has been left without a full-time spot in the team by the demise of Phil Munday's 23Red Racing operation, following the loss of major sponsor Milwaukee Tools.

However, as first reported by Motorsport.com, a lifeline deal between Courtney and long-time backer Boost Mobile will keep the car on the grid for the remainder of the 2020 season.

It's understood that Munday will retain ownership of the Racing Entitlements Contract, at least for now, with a lease-style deal putting Courtney in a #44 Boost-backed Ford alongside Cam Waters, Lee Holdsworth and Jack Le Brocq.

The deal means Courtney won't actually miss a round since his dramatic split with Team Sydney after the Adelaide 500, given the Albert Park event was called off before a racing lap was turned.

It will also mark Courtney's first appearance in a Ford since the day he sealed the 2010 Supercars title for Dick Johnson Racing.

“Given the way my last few months have gone, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome," said Courtney.

"From the end of February up until now my world’s been upside down and all over the place. To come out of that situation with this opportunity, I’m very happy.

“To get back into a Ford is exciting as well. The last time I stepped out of a Ford I was champion, so stepping back in brings some good memories.

"It does bring you some warm feelings, I’ve obviously had some great results with Ford and coming back brings back all those fond memories, hopefully we’ll create some more in the Boost Mobile Ford Mustang.”

Edwards said finalising the Courtney deal is a positive end to what was a difficult period for his squad.

“We were certainly put into a difficult situation last week losing 23Red Racing, but the leadership team at Boost Mobile have come up big and we are very happy to welcome Boost Mobile Racing to the Tickford family,” Edwards said.

“To have a champion of the sport in James and a brand with the profile and passion of Boost Mobile come on board, given the circumstances you couldn’t ask for a better outcome to the scenario we were faced with.

"Looking back, the success we have accumulated over the years has come from the raw, genuine passion of our team, partners, and fans. Boost Mobile’s leadership exemplifies that level of commitment to the sport, and we are elated to partner with a group who provide that.”

Boost has enjoyed success with Tickford before, the telco having backed Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway during their 2017 enduro campaign that yielded a Sandown 500 victory.

“We have a history with Tim and the team at Tickford, playing a small part in Cam and Richie’s endurance season and their win at Sandown in 2017, so we look forward to seeing what James can do in a Boost Mobile-backed Ford Mustang," said Boost founder Peter Adderton.

"When we were asked to step up and keep a Mustang on track we didn’t hesitate. It’s tough times like these that make Australians stand together.

"Boost Mobile will support Supercars and most importantly the fans during this tough time.”

Courtney will debut in the Tickford Mustang when the season resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park on the last weekend in June.