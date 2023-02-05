Subscribe
Supercars News

Covers come off DJR Gen3 Mustang

Dick Johnson Racing has officially unveiled its first Gen3 Ford Mustang ahead of the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The famous Ford team launched the latest version of its Shell V-Power livery using the #17 entry that will be raced by Will Davison this year.

As expected there is little in the way of changes to the livery itself, the team sticking to a look similar to what it has been using since 2017.

The only major change is the door sills and mirrors which are now yellow, having been red and white in 2022.

The familiar look is now draped over the new Gen3 Mustang which DJR has had a significant hand in developing as the Ford homologation team.

The team is set to start shaking down its new cars at Queensland Raceway tomorrow.

“The car looks fantastic," said Davison. "It’s different – as soon as you see it, it looks tough, it looks fast, it looks slick!

"With our cars built here we’ve been able to really refine the build and now it’s time for us to get in and get comfortable.

"There’s a lot of new things ahead of us that we need to understand, but we’re all pumped to see it on the track and get the year underway.”

Anton De Pasquale, who will continue in the #11 Shell Ford this season, shared Davison's excitement at the start of the Gen3 era.

“I’m super excited for this new generation of Supercars," he said.

"It’s a different look for our team. The livery is a little bit different but still looks as iconic as we know the Shell V-Power colours are.

"Everyone in the workshop has been working super hard, so I’m looking forward to that first day the cars roll out and hopefully it brings us a lot of success along the way.”

The Ford teams are currently waiting on the final spec of the Mustang to decided on due to ongoing concerns regarding parity to compared to the Camaro.

Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook admitted over the weekend that his brand is still not convinced the aero and engine performance of the Ford is a match for the Chevrolet at this point.

Those concerns exist as teams begin shaking down and testing their new cars just a month out from the season opener in Newcastle.

 

 

