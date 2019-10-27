Supercars
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Breaking news

Supercars to investigate balcony debris report

shares
comments
Supercars to investigate balcony debris report
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 9:29 AM

Supercars will investigate reports that a shock absorber from Scott McLaughlin's car was found on a trackside apartment balcony after his huge crash on the Gold Coast today.

There have been claims on social media that a shock absorber ended up on an apartment balcony following McLaughlin's wild qualifying crash, reportedly damaging a table and some tiling.

Supercars has now confirmed that an investigation will take into the rogue damper.

"Supercars can confirm it is aware of an unofficial report regarding suspected debris going over the fence following the car 17 incident this afternoon," read a statement from the series. 

"CAMS and Supercars will conduct an investigation in to this incident. No further information is available at this time."

DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story confirmed to Motorsport.com that the part had been returned. 

While there were no injuries reported from the damper incident, a minor injury did come out of the recovery effort after the crash.

A marshal was left with an injured shoulder from climbing back over the barrier after the clean-up, something that Story says DJRTP will try and make amends for.

"It was only minor injuries, fortunately. She was able to take back her post," said Story. 

"But we're extremely grateful for her and for all the marshals and officials and volunteers who make it possible for us to go racing. The last thing you want to see is anyone like that injured. 

"I understand that she's a fan of Triple Eight, so we're going to convert her to a Shell V-Power fan with a heap of merchandise."

