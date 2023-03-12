Crash halts Newcastle Supercars race
The second Supercars race in Newcastle has been red-flagged due to a start-line crash.
The incident was between Tickford rookie Declan Fraser and Brad Jones Racing's Macauley Jones, the former appearing to turn across the front of the latter as the field took off.
The subsequent contact fired Fraser into the pit wall, the impact hard enough to shift the concrete and wire fencing.
A marshal was knocked over behind the wall but according to the broadcast avoided any injuries.
Jones was able to get going again while Fraser's car is clearly out on the spot.
The race was initially neutralised by he safety car, before race control opted to red flag it while repairs are made to the barrier.
The race was started 15 minutes earlier than plan due to a forecast of rain later this evening.
Discussing the crash, Jones told the broadcast that he had nowhere to go to avoid Fraser.
"I don't he saw me there," said Jones. "We were sort of next to each other and he had a slightly better start and then kept creeping over and over, and the next minute we contacted and he was spinning around."
Whincup slams Supercars over disqualification
Newcastle Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race
