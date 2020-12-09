Supercars
Supercars
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
By:

Riana Crehan says she's been "overwhelmed and humbled" by the "kind" reaction from fans to her exit from the Supercars TV team.

The long-time pit reporter confirmed last week that her contract with Supercars Media hasn't been renewed, as the sport enters a new broadcast era with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

Speaking on the latest episode of the V8 Sleuth podcast she said the positive reaction to the news has been surprising, and led to some emotional moments.

"It's been overwhelming," she said. "I've shed a couple of tears last week reading there comments that people have left me and sent me via direct message and text messages, things like that.

"I didn't expect the reaction to be so kind. I didn't think I had that much support, if I'm being perfectly honest. I knew I had a few fans out there, I've been involved for over 10 years, close to 13 years now. So I knew there was a couple of people who liked me.

"But I'm certainly overwhelmed and humbled. Reading some of the comments from people, it brought tears to my eyes."

Crehan explained that her exit was the outcome of a routine decision during a change in broadcaster, while batting away any notion of "conspiracy theories".

"My contract had ended at the end of this year," she said.

"I don't think I'm speaking out of school, but I think most of the TV talent were out of the contract at the end of this year because the network was changing.

"All different networks are going to have their own view of what they want to see. It happened when [Network] Ten came in six years ago.

"I certainly didn't sit there thinking I'm a guaranteed starter next year, and likewise I don't think anyone in the talent pool think they are a guaranteed starter any time there is a network change.

"There are no conspiracy theories. This is television. No one is guaranteed a seat.

"I saw comments on Facebook saying 'good luck with the birth...' No, I'm not having a baby! Let's just put that one to bed right here, right now!"

Crehan's exit followed a tumultuous year for her and husband Will Davison, who both had their careers directly affected by the global health crisis.

Crehan only made a handful of appearances in pitlane once the pandemic set in, while Davison lost his full-time ride at Tickford Racing due to a sponsor withdrawing its support.

To add couple's woes, Crehan's father passed away in July.

Having made it through the 'toughest year of her life', Crehan says she's in no hurry to dive into a new job.

"This year has been really tough, the toughest year of my life," she said.

"That's made me re-evaluate the way I see things. I don't feel like I need to jump into something [else] just yet.

"I had a really hard year and I probably just need to take some time to get myself right before I get myself into [anything new]."

Vandals hit Mount Panorama

Vandals hit Mount Panorama
