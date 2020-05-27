Supercars
Dakar winner Price eyeing Bathurst 1000 start
By:
May 27, 2020, 12:48 AM

Two-time Dakar winner Toby Price says he has a Bathurst 1000 start on his bucket list.

Price has long been keen on sampling a Supercar, having first looked to a land a test through his Red Bull connections shortly after winning his first Dakar title.

He's also spent the past few years adding to his four-wheel experience through stints in Stadium Super Trucks, SuperUtes and running his Trophy Truck in the Finke Desert Race.

A move into the cars category at Dakar is on the cards, but it's not Price's only four-wheel ambition. He's also keen on taking on Australia's biggest motor race – the Bathurst 1000.

"One hundred per cent. The real deal [Bathurst 1000] would be another one on the bucket list," said Price in a Motorsport Australia video.

“I’ve been stirring up Chad Reed a little bit, saying ‘hey, we need to see if we can get into the real deal game at Bathurst 1000 one year'.

The revelation follows Price's virtual Bathurst debut last week, the Dakar champ using good friend Chaz Mostert's simulator to compete in the Supercars Eseries celebrity race.

It wasn't exactly a success, however, Price spending the majority of one of the races stuck on his roof.

“The simulator race didn’t quite go to plan for us," said Price.

"I made it entertaining; I laid on my roof for about two laps and the boys were losing it, laughing at me and whatnot.

“It was a good fun event and I've now got my own simulator so I have been practicing at night. I'm getting ready for the next one."

About this article

Series Supercars , Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

