Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

The Dick Johnson Racing driver bounced back from an underwhelming Saturday with two record-breaking efforts across qualifying.

In the first session he lowered the Hidden Valley benchmark by almost three-tenths with a 1m05.057s to secure the Race 2 pole.

He then backed that up with the first ever 'four' around the Territorian circuit in the second session, a 1m04.955s ensuring he'll start both of today's races from pole.

"We had a set of tyres from the unfortunate circumstances yesterday," he said.

"It's been a tough couple of days, we've never really had a proper run at it. The car was awesome, I'm so relieved to nail that. I was hurting last night, I knew we were better than what we'd shown."

The top three was identical across the sessions, Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale second and third in both sessions.

Mark Winterbottom was fourth in the first session and eighth in the second, while Jamie Whincup banked a sixth and a fourth.

Race 1 winner Chaz Mostert will start eighth and 10th, Scott Pye another driver with a pair of Top 10s with a ninth and a sixth.

Qualifying for Race 2

Qualifying for Race 3