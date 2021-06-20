Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy
Supercars / Hidden Valley Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

By:

Will Davison clean swept qualifying to lock out both pole positions for Sunday's Supercars races in Darwin.

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

The Dick Johnson Racing driver bounced back from an underwhelming Saturday with two record-breaking efforts across qualifying.

In the first session he lowered the Hidden Valley benchmark by almost three-tenths with a 1m05.057s to secure the Race 2 pole.

He then backed that up with the first ever 'four' around the Territorian circuit in the second session, a 1m04.955s ensuring he'll start both of today's races from pole.

"We had a set of tyres from the unfortunate circumstances yesterday," he said.

"It's been a tough couple of days, we've never really had a proper run at it. The car was awesome, I'm so relieved to nail that. I was hurting last night, I knew we were better than what we'd shown."

The top three was identical across the sessions, Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale second and third in both sessions.

Mark Winterbottom was fourth in the first session and eighth in the second, while Jamie Whincup banked a sixth and a fourth.

Race 1 winner Chaz Mostert will start eighth and 10th, Scott Pye another driver with a pair of Top 10s with a ninth and a sixth.

Qualifying for Race 2

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.057
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.346 0.288 0.288
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.460 0.403 0.114
4 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.479 0.422 0.019
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.496 0.439 0.016
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.526 0.469 0.030
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.610 0.552 0.083
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.629 0.571 0.018
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.680 0.622 0.051
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.706 0.648 0.026
11 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.730 0.673 0.024
12 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.757 0.700 0.026
13 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.780 0.723 0.023
14 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.783 0.725 0.002
15 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.788 0.731 0.005
16 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.800 0.743 0.011
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.816 0.759 0.016
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.831 0.774 0.015
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.901 0.843 0.069
20 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.979 0.922 0.078
21 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.090 1.033 0.110
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.106 1.049 0.016
23 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.169 1.111 0.062
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.191 1.134 0.022
25 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.593 1.536 0.401
26 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.027 1.969 0.433
View full results

Qualifying for Race 3

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'04.955
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.073 0.118 0.118
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.087 0.132 0.014
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.224 0.269 0.137
5 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.243 0.288 0.018
6 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.267 0.312 0.024
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.275 0.319 0.007
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.306 0.350 0.031
9 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.314 0.359 0.008
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.335 0.379 0.020
11 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.371 0.416 0.036
12 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.385 0.430 0.014
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.427 0.472 0.041
14 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.461 0.506 0.034
15 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.493 0.538 0.031
16 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.498 0.543 0.005
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.523 0.568 0.025
18 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.524 0.569 0.000
19 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.541 0.586 0.016
20 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.543 0.588 0.002
21 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.616 0.661 0.073
22 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.701 0.746 0.084
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.795 0.840 0.094
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.840 0.885 0.045
25 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.152 1.197 0.312
26 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.166 1.211 0.014
View full results
Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

Previous article

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy Hidden Valley
Supercars

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash Hidden Valley
Supercars

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

