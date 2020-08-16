Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Race 2 in
00 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
22 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 2:54 AM

Scott McLaughlin will start both of today's Supercars races in Darwin from pole position.

Having stuck to the hard tyres yesterday, McLaughlin had plenty of soft compound Dunlops at his disposal for today's two 10-minute sessions.

He put them to good use, though, bagging a pair of poles to make it a clean sweep for the weekend.

In the first session McLaughlin only just pipped teammate Fabian Coulthard, the Penske pair separated by just two-hundredths of a second.

Race 1 winner Anton De Pasquale was third fastest followed by Jamie Whincup, Nick Percat, Andre Heimgartner and Shane van Gisbergen.

In the second session McLaughlin had more of a margin, a weekend-best 1m06.309s leaving him three-tenths clear of Whincup.

Van Gisbergen edged Chaz Mostert for third, with Cam Waters and Coulthard securing third-row starting spots.

"It's awesome to get pole times three," said McLaughlin. "It's fantastic to have a good spot to start from.

"The inside line into [Turn] 1 off the start is quite difficult to get off the line, but we'll do our best. To be up the front is an ideal situation."

Drivers will be free to choose compounds for both of today's two sprint races, with the majority of the field yet to play their soft tyres.

De Pasquale, James Courtney, Scott Pye and Jack Smith are the exceptions, having run softs in yesterday's opener.

Qualifying results Race 2

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'06.415
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'06.441 0.025 0.025
3 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'06.676 0.260 0.235
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'06.715 0.299 0.039
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'06.728 0.312 0.013
6 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'06.755 0.339 0.026
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'06.839 0.424 0.084
8 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'06.862 0.446 0.022
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'06.895 0.480 0.033
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'06.897 0.481 0.001
11 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'06.899 0.484 0.002
12 44 Australia James Courtney
1'06.904 0.488 0.004
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'06.924 0.508 0.020
14 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'06.994 0.579 0.070
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'07.034 0.618 0.039
16 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'07.105 0.690 0.071
17 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'07.141 0.725 0.035
18 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'07.212 0.797 0.071
19 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'07.265 0.850 0.052
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
1'07.306 0.890 0.040
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'07.324 0.909 0.018
22 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'07.367 0.952 0.043
23 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'07.473 1.057 0.105
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'07.741 1.326 0.268
View full results

Qualifying results Race 3

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'06.309
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'06.635 0.326 0.326
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'06.740 0.431 0.104
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'06.754 0.445 0.013
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'06.776 0.467 0.022
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'06.854 0.545 0.078
7 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'06.858 0.549 0.004
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'06.891 0.582 0.032
9 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'06.921 0.612 0.030
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'06.929 0.620 0.007
11 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'06.989 0.679 0.059
12 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'06.992 0.683 0.003
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'06.999 0.690 0.007
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'07.007 0.698 0.008
15 44 Australia James Courtney
1'07.197 0.887 0.189
16 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'07.241 0.932 0.044
17 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
1'07.283 0.974 0.042
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'07.329 1.020 0.045
19 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'07.332 1.023 0.003
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'07.458 1.149 0.125
21 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'07.465 1.156 0.007
22 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'07.466 1.157 0.000
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'07.504 1.195 0.038
24 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'07.743 1.434 0.239
View full results
McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart

Previous article

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Austin Cindric wins hectic Xfinity race at the Daytona RC
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report
3h

Austin Cindric wins hectic Xfinity race at the Daytona RC

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Speedvision To Feature 56 Hours of Trans-Am in 2000
Trans-Am Trans-Am / News

Speedvision To Feature 56 Hours of Trans-Am in 2000

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'

“Super pumped” Pol Espargaro admits FP4 crash ruined pole shot
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Super pumped” Pol Espargaro admits FP4 crash ruined pole shot

Sato: “Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Sato: “Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year

Andretti: Last two laps of quali run are “what we get paid to do”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
3h

Andretti: Last two laps of quali run are “what we get paid to do”

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report
39m

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart

Dutton takes the blame for Whincup penalty
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Dutton takes the blame for Whincup penalty

Percat slams "laughable" van Gisbergen contact
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat slams "laughable" van Gisbergen contact

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric wins hectic Xfinity race at the Daytona RC

3h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Trans-Am

Speedvision To Feature 56 Hours of Trans-Am in 2000

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
MotoGP

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart
Supercars

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart

Dutton takes the blame for Whincup penalty
Supercars

Dutton takes the blame for Whincup penalty

Percat slams "laughable" van Gisbergen contact
Supercars

Percat slams "laughable" van Gisbergen contact

Darwin Supercars: De Pasquale takes first win
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: De Pasquale takes first win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.