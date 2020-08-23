Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Race 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
By:

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen took a pole position each from a thrilling battle across the back-to-back Sunday sessions.

There was little between the two Kiwis in both 10-minute sessions, McLaughlin getting the better of his rival in the first to the tune of just 0.05s to grab pole for Race 2.

Van Gisbergen then hit back in fine style in the second session, tucking in behind Fabian Coulthard to get a tow that helped him pip McLaughlin by 0.03s for the Race 3 pole.

For van Gisbergen the strong performance vindicated the decision to change his motor overnight.

"It's awesome. I have to thank the guys, they put in a big effort changing the motor last night, and then [engineer Grant McPherson] going through the set-up," said van Gisbergen.

"We just had to go back to basics. The car was awesome. Right from when I left pitlane we were up the front again."

Read Also:

Team 18 continued its strong showing, Scott Pye qualifying an impressive third, two spots ahead of teammate Mark Winterbottom, for the first race.

Pye dropped back to eighth in the second session after a small mistake on his lap, Winterbottom providing the heroics with a third of his own.

Jamie Whincup didn't trouble the front-runners in either session, the Triple Eight driver facing eighth and seventh place starts in the two races.

Fabian Coulthard, meanwhile, dropped 10 places between the sessions, the Penske driver qualifying sixth for Race 2 and 16th for Race 3.

Qualifying Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'06.258
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'06.315 0.056 0.056
3 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'06.364 0.105 0.049
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'06.392 0.133 0.028
5 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'06.405 0.147 0.013
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'06.444 0.186 0.038
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'06.506 0.247 0.061
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'06.536 0.278 0.030
9 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'06.544 0.285 0.007
10 44 Australia James Courtney
1'06.589 0.330 0.044
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'06.697 0.439 0.108
12 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'06.720 0.462 0.022
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'06.729 0.470 0.008
14 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'06.742 0.484 0.013
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'06.762 0.503 0.019
16 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'06.778 0.520 0.016
17 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'06.825 0.566 0.046
18 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'06.828 0.569 0.003
19 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'06.876 0.618 0.048
20 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'06.969 0.711 0.092
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'07.110 0.852 0.141
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'07.293 1.034 0.182
23 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'07.393 1.134 0.099
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'07.430 1.171 0.037
View full results

Qualifying Race 3 results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'06.289
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'06.319 0.030 0.030
3 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'06.322 0.032 0.002
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'06.353 0.063 0.030
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'06.419 0.129 0.066
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'06.435 0.145 0.015
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'06.447 0.158 0.012
8 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'06.510 0.220 0.062
9 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'06.517 0.227 0.007
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'06.528 0.238 0.011
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'06.548 0.258 0.019
12 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'06.565 0.275 0.017
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'06.575 0.286 0.010
14 44 Australia James Courtney
1'06.639 0.349 0.063
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'06.683 0.393 0.043
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'06.700 0.410 0.017
17 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'06.706 0.416 0.006
18 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'06.730 0.440 0.023
19 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'06.802 0.513 0.072
20 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'06.823 0.533 0.020
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'06.843 0.554 0.020
22 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'06.858 0.568 0.014
23 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'06.947 0.657 0.088
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'07.486 1.196 0.539
View full results
Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'06.258
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'06.315 0.056 0.056
3 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'06.364 0.105 0.049
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'06.392 0.133 0.028
5 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'06.405 0.147 0.013
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'06.444 0.186 0.038
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'06.506 0.247 0.061
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'06.536 0.278 0.030
9 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'06.544 0.285 0.007
10 44 Australia James Courtney
1'06.589 0.330 0.044
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'06.697 0.439 0.108
12 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'06.720 0.462 0.022
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'06.729 0.470 0.008
14 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'06.742 0.484 0.013
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'06.762 0.503 0.019
16 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'06.778 0.520 0.016
17 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'06.825 0.566 0.046
18 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'06.828 0.569 0.003
19 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'06.876 0.618 0.048
20 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'06.969 0.711 0.092
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'07.110 0.852 0.141
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'07.293 1.034 0.182
23 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'07.393 1.134 0.099
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'07.430 1.171 0.037
View full results
Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Previous article

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

VIR IMSA: Corvette inherits win from Porsche in wild race
IMSA IMSA / Race report

VIR IMSA: Corvette inherits win from Porsche in wild race

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

16th Street Speedway Results 98-06-27
USAC USAC / News

16th Street Speedway Results 98-06-27

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Marco Andretti believes he can win the Indy 500 this Sunday

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

2
World of Outlaws

Swindells' father suffers heart attach

3
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

4
NASCAR

Jennifer Jo Cobb vs. Harmon/Novak trial slowing down

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Whincup takes pole by 0.06s

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.